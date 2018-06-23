A typical South African style home (with plans!)

The ordinary South African home sits perfectly within its surrounding, enjoying fresh air, panoramic views and of course an entertaining ambiance. The understated little home we visit today ticks all those boxes. The architects of this cottage have opted for simplicity and rustic styling for an attractive effect, while the spacious garden with its lovely lawn is great for relaxing and unwinding with family and friends. This homify feature, however, is more than just a look at the exterior of a beautiful home, it also includes plans to get the building and contracting job started efficiently! Let's take a look.