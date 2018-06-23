A typical South African style home (with plans!)

The ordinary South African home sits perfectly within its surrounding, enjoying fresh air, panoramic views and of course an entertaining ambiance. The understated little home we visit today ticks all those boxes. The architects of this cottage have opted for simplicity and rustic styling for an attractive effect, while the spacious garden with its lovely lawn is great for relaxing and unwinding with family and friends. This homify feature, however, is more than just a look at the exterior of a beautiful home, it also includes plans to get the building and contracting job started efficiently! Let's take a look.
This one storey home may look like just another house on the street, but if you look closely, you'll notice that the exterior has a gorgeous rustic charm. The simple colour scheme, welcoming garden and elegant entrance adds an inviting effect to the exterior, while the home also has a driveway and garage parking. The 125 square metre house is spacious and adorable, but wait until you see the backyard.
The garden, terrace and backyard area of this lovely home fit with the architecture of the front perfectly. Enjoy sunsets from your shaded terrace or host a family picnic, there's no better way of utilising the space of your home to its full potential. The archways surrounding the terrace add an additional rustic effect, now just imagine you're in a tranquil Tuscan setting sipping on a cocktail… how perfect.
As promised, we've included the plans to building the lovely home. So go on, browse through it, and hire a professional to get the construction underway. Half the work has been done for you! Don't forget to add some personal touches for that unique effect. If you need some more architecture ideas, enjoy these 4 South African homes that got a new look.