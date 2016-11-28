Your browser is out-of-date.

The secure but stylish home with a surprising interior

Casa SVJ, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
The home we visit today appears ordinary from the exterior, with a simple colour palette, secure gates and details hidden from the street. All these features are great if you consider yourself to be a private person. But, once you head indoors, the chic style and brilliant illumination will hit you from all angles. The architects of this gorgeous living space have included everything necessary to enhance the elegance and character of this brilliant house that we cannot wait to explore.

Exterior view

In this image we see the exterior of the home only from street level, but what we can see is that this lovely house has a durable security gate. Keeping your family, home and belongings safe is of utmost importance, but that doesn't mean that the facade should look unsightly.

Living room

The living room of this home is so cosy and inviting, with a modern fireplace adding a comfortable ambiance. The minimalist details, natural sunlight and fresh air make the living room relaxing, while the placement of the TV is perfect for viewing pleasure. The addition of the wooden panels behind the TV hides the wiring while creating a bit of a rustic look.

Double storey

From this perspective we can enjoy the fantastic height of this modern home. The all-white walls and wooden features of this house combine elements of contemporary and rustic decor. The furniture and furnishings are all neutral in colour, giving the home and open and interpretable finish that can be enjoyed by people of just about any taste. 

Bathroom

The bathroom is another room of the home that has been decorated in a neutral colour palette, but the large window that opens out to a little courtyard adds a fabulous and fresh feeling of comfort and revitalising fresh air. The fixtures of the bathroom are simple and stylish, ensuring that this space will remain trendy for years to come.

Terrace

The terrace of this wonderful home opens up to a deck with a stunning swimming pool (but more on that in a bit). The patio area includes a dining table, full kitchen with braai facility and even its own refrigerator. Keep the entertainment and socialising to one part of the home like this will ensure that your interior remains neat and tidy. There's really no reason to head indoors, is there?

Pool

As mentioned earlier the patio opens up to the swimming pool, which makes for a fantastic way to cool off on those sweltering summer days. The pool may not be that big, but it serves its purpose for splashing around, while the wooden deck is an awesome spot to work on that tan. This beautiful home has everything you could ever need, there's no better way to enjoy the outdoors this holiday season. If you need some more decor inpsiration here's: A simple family home that's within your reach (and you'll love it!)

Isn't this terrace just your favourite?

