Low cost fashion: waste containers turned into homes

It is certainly not a new thing for architects to seek unique materials and different ways of building when it comes to creating houses. Without this curiosity and search for something else, we would still be stuck in the dark ages!
But today’s designers are facing a different challenge altogether – to be environmentally friendly and “green” in their creations so as to disturb the elements of nature (that are fast deteriorating) as little as possible.
Which brings us to one of the trendiest ways of living these days: the container home, which is exactly what it sounds like. Making use of an old shipping container that is no longer in use, a quaint and modest little home is reborn for people searching for a unique (and more cost-effective) way of living.
Let’s see one such example.
Looking at this interior/bedroom, it is quite hard to believe that we are looking at the inside of an old shipping container. It was styled up so beautifully with the materials, colours and décor.
The steel exterior and windows of the structure were specifically made to withstand the wide bridge between summer and winter temperatures. Therefore, although the rooms may be a bit small, they promise to be most comfortable temperature-wise.
No need to associate container-living with small-scale living, because as you can see here, it doesn’t have to resort in a cramped lifestyle at all. By simply attaching multiple containers together, or stacking them on top of each other, container-living gets to become much roomier than one would initially imagine.
Of course additional editing also occurs in the form of shaping, slicing and colouring – who would have guessed that an old shipping container could look so cute and neat?
To save up even more room, an open-plan layout was opted for, neatly combining the living room, kitchen (located behind a corner), and dining area. And less is indeed more, for although the minimum amount of furniture and decorative pieces are use, the interiors look quite cosy and charming – not at all bare and dull.
Notice the open-riser staircase on the right, which penetrates this vast space and acts as a functional sculpture instead of just some timber steps.
The kitchen flaunts an eye-catching presence with its modern amenities and contrasting materials. While the faux wooden surfaces give it a gentle and homely feel, the stainless steel ensures a strong sense of modern beauty.
And thankfully it is neither cramped nor cluttered, for the one-wall layout (an ideal choice for small spaces) allows for an efficient work flow, while the cabinetry and shelves ensure adequate storage facilities. Bravo!
The interiors give nothing away about the house’s actual shape and history – we could be looking at any modest little apartment located in a city somewhere. That is definitely due to the ingenious thinking of the architects/designers in charge of the project.
They have opted for polished concrete flooring, which is perfect for the interiors as it gives the space a very industrial chic look and feel. Add to that stylish and functional furniture (in a trendy colour palette), and we certainly give our thumbs-up approval for container-style living!
