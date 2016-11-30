Low cost fashion: waste containers turned into homes

It is certainly not a new thing for architects to seek unique materials and different ways of building when it comes to creating houses. Without this curiosity and search for something else, we would still be stuck in the dark ages!

But today’s designers are facing a different challenge altogether – to be environmentally friendly and “green” in their creations so as to disturb the elements of nature (that are fast deteriorating) as little as possible.

Which brings us to one of the trendiest ways of living these days: the container home, which is exactly what it sounds like. Making use of an old shipping container that is no longer in use, a quaint and modest little home is reborn for people searching for a unique (and more cost-effective) way of living.

Let’s see one such example.