The beautiful home filled with secrets and ideas to copy

Come away with us to Bremen, Germany, for today’s architectural inspiration here on homify 360°. This picturesque city is quite known for its quaint and old-world structures; however, the house we are viewing today is a firm contrast to all that, as it flaunts a slightly futuristic look in terms of layout and design.
No, we don’t mean that it can fly or beam people up – at least we don’t think so. It is rather its ultramodern design, elegant hues, and brilliant lighting systems that puts it in another class of its own.
But don’t think we’ll be viewing a beautiful structure that’s cold and impersonal, as the family who calls this house “home” has made sure it flaunts a strong sense of comfort, cosiness, and soothing style.
Let’s see what all the fuss is about…
We just can’t contain our excitement, which is why we kick off our tour in the bedroom instead of the front façade as we usually do. But just take a look at this brilliant space, where a plush white bed takes centre stage in the room that presents a clean and minimalist look.
Reading lamps have been cleverly fixed onto the headboard to avoid bringing in side tables – a very clever touch, and one that we stand firmly behind.
We know we said that this house can’t fly, but the lighting and furniture layout here definitely makes it look like this space is about to lift off!
The kitchen’s design is a unique blend between ultramodern and homely, making it even more appealing. Rendered in sophisticated neutrals of grey and white, and decked with slim wooden accents, this culinary space is a most contemporary and stylish place to try out those cooking skills.
Care for a quick bite at the breakfast counter where chrome appliances and sleek fixtures lend a smart vibe? Or how about venturing through those brightly lit glass doors at the back to infinity and beyond… or just the garden?
When it comes to sitting down for a meal, we found the ideal spot: sleek wooden furniture in pastel hues for a comfy seat, with a lush garden view a few feet away. And should extra company be expected, we’ll simply drag a few more chairs closer to the table – no mess, no fuss.
If this is what the future holds for bathroom design, we are so in! Cosy white walls, charming wooden floors, large glass panes decorated with flowing light drapes, and a uniquely curved tub to make that soaking sensation all the more pleasant.
Don’t overlook the exceptional pendants dangling from the ceiling; or the stone-finish shelving units offering up a myriad of storage space for towels and other bathroom necessities.
See what some expertly placed lighting can achieve? The timber-clad stairs become a fantastic focal feature thanks to those gorgeously illuminated surfaces, making each step a dreamy experience.
Glass balustrades have been added where necessary to ensure safety, but also that the feeling of openness continues.
Paved with grey stones and laid out in a quirky design with unique angles, the terrace presents a chic and spacious spot for indulging in some exterior relaxation. There seems to be more than enough space here for a myriad of potted plants, an exterior dining set, a plush sofa, a lounger or two… or perhaps it’s better left clean and open the way it is now.
Soft glowing lights from the bedroom and spa bathroom filter magically through the glass doors to subtly illuminate this outdoor space, doing a beautiful job of reminding us about those unique interior designs.
Want to see some more designs from the future? Then enjoy: The Futuristic House.