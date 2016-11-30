The beautiful home filled with secrets and ideas to copy

Come away with us to Bremen, Germany, for today’s architectural inspiration here on homify 360°. This picturesque city is quite known for its quaint and old-world structures; however, the house we are viewing today is a firm contrast to all that, as it flaunts a slightly futuristic look in terms of layout and design.

No, we don’t mean that it can fly or beam people up – at least we don’t think so. It is rather its ultramodern design, elegant hues, and brilliant lighting systems that puts it in another class of its own.

But don’t think we’ll be viewing a beautiful structure that’s cold and impersonal, as the family who calls this house “home” has made sure it flaunts a strong sense of comfort, cosiness, and soothing style.

Let’s see what all the fuss is about…