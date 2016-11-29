​The simple extension that changed this family's life

Extra space is always welcome, especially when it comes in the form of a beautiful extension that neatly fits onto your home without cluttering your yard and garden. That is exactly what befell a family in north London who was in desperate need of some more legroom.

Some expert architects were brought in, and before you could say “spacious”, this family home was flaunting a brand new extension that completely altered the look and feel of its traditional form. The new extension now runs the full width of the house, and thanks to an array of glass doors filling up almost the entire rear elevation, a big bundle of natural lighting seeps inside on a daily basis.

Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Let’s see for ourselves…