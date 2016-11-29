​The simple extension that changed this family's life

Extra space is always welcome, especially when it comes in the form of a beautiful extension that neatly fits onto your home without cluttering your yard and garden. That is exactly what befell a family in north London who was in desperate need of some more legroom.
Some expert architects were brought in, and before you could say “spacious”, this family home was flaunting a brand new extension that completely altered the look and feel of its traditional form. The new extension now runs the full width of the house, and thanks to an array of glass doors filling up almost the entire rear elevation, a big bundle of natural lighting seeps inside on a daily basis.
Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Let’s see for ourselves…
One would actually never guess that an extension was added here, as it blends in beautifully with the rest of the existing house. However, the newly added volume resulted in the entire house undergoing a more modern change to fit in with the new extension.
Don’t you think that cream-clad façade and earth toned roof shingles go magnificently together?
Opting for such a light colour for the exterior walls brings out the best of the structure’s build, helping to pronounce the height and dimensions of the space. And it would seem these homeowners are quite fortunate indeed, for even after the new addition, they still have a sprawling garden space left open for a myriad of activities and/or additional touches.
How about a new jungle gym for the little ones? A swimming pool? What would you add to this yard if it were yours?
The idea to include grand glass doors with the new extension was not only to provide the structure with more natural light; it has become a necessity in modern home design.
As the new volume was custom made for this particular project, the rear elevation of glazing enables the interior living spaces to merge quite successfully with the exterior patio and garden. Just notice how almost seamless the interior wooden floors connect with the natural stone paving of the patio outside.
This new extension has, undoubtedly affected the interior spaces of the house as well. In addition to opening up the kitchen, the new volume has ensured a brand new dining room for the family, as well as a reading area that shares the new open-plan layout with the previously mentioned rooms.
And we can’t forget the new patio outside, which definitely sees its fair share of exterior socialising and entertaining (and relaxation) on a regular basis.
We are in love with the interior design scheme of the new extension – subtle yet stylish materials like wood, glass and metal adorn the furniture pieces, while plush fabrics and eye-catching colours are also added into the mix.
It should come as no surprise that the single-storey extension has become a positive addition to both the property and the family, severely altering the way in which the household interacts with their home on a daily basis.
And if this isn’t proof that a new extension can add so much more than extra space to a home, then we’re not sure what is.
