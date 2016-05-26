The beautiful Johannesburg home that you'd die to have

This glass creation is the epitome of modern style, created by South African architects Meulen Architects. Named the House Ber and based in Johannesburg, the architects have described this glass home as contemporary in design, inspired by their inability to use burglar bars in the estate that the house was built. As they have explained, Toying with the idea of protecting a house that's already secured led to the exploration of large cantilevered boxes enclosed by black steel bars. These boxes form the structure of the house, beautifully shaped and designed.

In South Africa, security can be incredibly important and often needs to be considered when it comes to design and style. These architects have managed to marry this concern with beautiful and innovative architecture, balancing tradition with ingenuity. House Ber's entire look and feel flows throughout, enhanced by beautiful features and an open plan design.

Follow us on a tour through this stunning structure.