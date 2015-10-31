A Tiered Modern Home

Venturing to Guimarães, Portugal we discover this architectural marvel by the team from 3H_Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos in Matosinhos. The three storey home has been revamped to make it this excellent upgrade on a traditional home with all the modern aspects that make for comfortable living in this day and age. The home is simple yet charming and has that family friendly appeal about it.

Inhabitants of this home are privy to priceless panoramic views and modern minimalist style while enjoying sunlight from every angle. Living in this home would be nothing short of living in paradise and who wouldn't want to enjoy beautiful views from the comfort of their own home? Three storey homes are certainly the perfect way to maximise space and create more if land area is limited.