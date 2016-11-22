7 beautiful patios for small houses

Having a beautiful patio at home is priceless. Those few square meters that we add to the house may be few but they contribute a lot. Patios, gardens and terraces can enhance our home and create a much happier and multi-functional environment.

A patio is the space attached to the house, which is usually open at the sides but closed at the top. It should be free of walls, allowing the fresh air and sunshine to flow through it, but it should be protected by a roof so that it can be enjoyed in most weather conditions. You want your patio to be protected from the rain and be easily accessible from the inside of the home.

A patio provides a preamble to your entrance, where you can have conversations with the neighbours and give out those farewell kisses. It's also a place of rest where you can enjoy the surrounding nature without leaving home.

This is why today at homify, we having put together 7 charming ideas for you that will inspire you when it comes to your own patio.

Let's take a look!