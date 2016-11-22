Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A modern prefab house… to move into today!

Leigh Leigh
Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

If we speak about a prefabricated home made from wood, we think about the typical prefab home with a rural look and feel and a gable roof.

However, wood is one of the most powerful materials that exists and has been used for many years for architecture across the world. For starters, it is a natural resource so it is less polluting and it is more ecological than other materials. This makes it even more popular when it comes to modern architecture as we see a shift towards more sustainable designs. 

Secondly, wood can create the most stylish and beautiful home. Abandon any pretenses that you have about wood being old-fashioned!

To prove this to you, we have put together this incredible project today. This home, designed by architect professionals Shroetter-Lenzi Architects is a wonderful example of just how beautiful a wooden prefab can be as well as how modern, chic, stylish and most importantly, cheap it is! And we are talking about the interiors as well as the exteriors.

Let's take a look!

At the main entrance, the cement and green trees and plants work in harmony with the mahogany colour of the wood

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

A good entrance is a must for any home—even an eco-friendly, prefab home. You want guests to feel welcome no matter what time of the day or night they arrive at your front door. You also want them to get a good first impression of your tastes and style.

A front garden also plays a big role in this so make sure that you role up your sleeves and look after the greenery around your home.

Have a look at these: Tips for making a big impression with a small front garden.

The little house welcomes us and invites us to enjoy spring

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

The contemporary home spills out onto a beautiful little terrace, giving the family plenty of opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. It also opens the home up so that the living area is that much more expansive and appealing as well as spacious.

The large windows let the interiors connect with the beautiful surrounding landscape

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern houses
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

A connection between the interior and exterior spaces makes for a very appealing contemporary design while ensuring that the home is filled with natural light.

In fact we can see just what an impact this makes in this wonderful bathroom

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern bathroom
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

When you're inside the bathroom, it's like you might as well be outside! Couldn't you imagine soaking in a hot bubble bath with these beautiful surrounds?

The kitchen has a futuristic air of minimalism

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern kitchen
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

Sleek, white tones and clean lines make for a very sophisticated kitchen that looks like a blank canvas, ready to be cooked in!

If you want to achieve a minimalist kitchen, also opt for plenty of storage space in the kitchen including cupboards, drawers and shelves. This will keep all kitchen items neatly stored out of sight so that everything remains organised and tidy.

The other rooms are simple and effective

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern gym
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

Sometimes less truly is more. 

Finally we see how integrating colour into a minimalist design creates a beautiful effect

Schwebender Pavillon, schroetter-lenzi Architekten schroetter-lenzi Architekten Modern style bedroom
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten
schroetter-lenzi Architekten

A touch of colour and a splash of colour never goes amiss. 

If you've enjoyed this ideabook, also have a look at these: Tips before buying a prefab home.

14 amazing pools and spas for tiny spaces

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks