A modern prefab house… to move into today!

If we speak about a prefabricated home made from wood, we think about the typical prefab home with a rural look and feel and a gable roof.
However, wood is one of the most powerful materials that exists and has been used for many years for architecture across the world. For starters, it is a natural resource so it is less polluting and it is more ecological than other materials. This makes it even more popular when it comes to modern architecture as we see a shift towards more sustainable designs.
Secondly, wood can create the most stylish and beautiful home. Abandon any pretenses that you have about wood being old-fashioned!
To prove this to you, we have put together this incredible project today. This home, designed by architect professionals Shroetter-Lenzi Architects is a wonderful example of just how beautiful a wooden prefab can be as well as how modern, chic, stylish and most importantly, cheap it is! And we are talking about the interiors as well as the exteriors.
Let's take a look!
A good entrance is a must for any home—even an eco-friendly, prefab home. You want guests to feel welcome no matter what time of the day or night they arrive at your front door. You also want them to get a good first impression of your tastes and style.
A front garden also plays a big role in this so make sure that you role up your sleeves and look after the greenery around your home.
The contemporary home spills out onto a beautiful little terrace, giving the family plenty of opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. It also opens the home up so that the living area is that much more expansive and appealing as well as spacious.
A connection between the interior and exterior spaces makes for a very appealing contemporary design while ensuring that the home is filled with natural light.
When you're inside the bathroom, it's like you might as well be outside! Couldn't you imagine soaking in a hot bubble bath with these beautiful surrounds?
Sleek, white tones and clean lines make for a very sophisticated kitchen that looks like a blank canvas, ready to be cooked in!
If you want to achieve a minimalist kitchen, also opt for plenty of storage space in the kitchen including cupboards, drawers and shelves. This will keep all kitchen items neatly stored out of sight so that everything remains organised and tidy.
Sometimes less truly is more.
A touch of colour and a splash of colour never goes amiss.
A touch of colour and a splash of colour never goes amiss.