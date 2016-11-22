A modern prefab house… to move into today!

If we speak about a prefabricated home made from wood, we think about the typical prefab home with a rural look and feel and a gable roof.

However, wood is one of the most powerful materials that exists and has been used for many years for architecture across the world. For starters, it is a natural resource so it is less polluting and it is more ecological than other materials. This makes it even more popular when it comes to modern architecture as we see a shift towards more sustainable designs.

Secondly, wood can create the most stylish and beautiful home. Abandon any pretenses that you have about wood being old-fashioned!

To prove this to you, we have put together this incredible project today. This home, designed by architect professionals Shroetter-Lenzi Architects is a wonderful example of just how beautiful a wooden prefab can be as well as how modern, chic, stylish and most importantly, cheap it is! And we are talking about the interiors as well as the exteriors.

Let's take a look!