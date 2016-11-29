The modular home that's designed with your needs in mind

Why settle for an ordinary house when you could pick an ultra creative architect to design your dream home? And we’re not talking about one that is the biggest and spacious structure ever created – that’s going overboard, not to mention expensive.
Rather opt for something modest in size, but simply breathtaking in appearance; a home that not only fulfils your daily requirements, but also looks incredible and gets the friends and neighbours a little green in the face with envy.
That is exactly what the owners of this house did – and by looking at these design touches and creative additions, we can see that the architects of this amazing structure never had any intention of letting their baby blend in!
Taking a look at the front façade, we are greeted by a myriad of different touches that all look so charming. But it’s those wooden surfaces that are, in our opinion, fantastically welcoming. Just see how gorgeously the timber contrasts against the bright white surfaces of the walls, not to mention the lush green grass and sleek stone driveway.
Including that chocolate-brown wood in various surfaces helps to set a cohesive design – look at it peeping through next to the dormer window above the main entrance.
The charm factor gets cranked to full blast once we check out the side surface. All the exquisite touches that one could want for a modern little family home have been included: the open-gable roof, the glass-clad conservatory on the side, charming corner windows, bright patches of garden glamour… what is not to love here?
We must investigate further…
While this house may have been designed with a certain number of inhabitants in mind, it never hurts to treat yourself to a little extra space – and that is why this lovely garden room with the glass panes for walls is such a fabulous treat.
Fixed to the side of the house, it is an ideal location for welcoming in natural sunlight and garden views. Plus it gives the house that certain “something”, a unique look that definitely makes it stand out from your regular neighbouring houses, don’t you think?
The exteriors really gave no hint as to how the interior settings would be decorated – and honestly, we are pleasantly surprised at how playful and fun the furnishings turn out to be.
If you were also expecting something more modern, then enjoy this stylish revelation: daring wallpaper, glossy polished floors, and ultra sleek lighting.
How very unique!
That exceptional design style continues into the dining room – thank goodness – where we find a modern dining space peppered with creative touches (such as bright-coloured table mats, fresh flowers, and patterned window treatment) to ensure a playful-yet-elegant dining experience.
A modern kitchen winks at us from the background, which we simply must see up close…
It is just one tasteful surprise after another – look at those kitchen cabinets flaunting three distinct colours. It sounds like something that’s way too busy, and yet in here it works a treat.
These cabinet drawers look simply phenomenal, but there is method in this stylish madness: the use of natural wood mimics the floor and the roof trim; stark white helps to maintain the pared-back feel and combine with the rest of the kitchen’s look; and the anthracite grey blends in with the modern appliances.
It is always so refreshing when private bedrooms are treated to personal touches, and this teenager’s room simply looks the part!
The angular roof adds a nice touch without interfering with the space, as low furniture pieces have been used. And with those double doors opening up onto a balcony, we can just imagine how open and airy this bedroom must feel.
Thanks to the ingenious use of colours and materials, even the very small rooms in the house feel big and spacious. Have a look at this bathroom: those plain white walls contrast so magnificently with the patterned tiles, ensuring an eye-catching effect that makes us completely forget about the limited legroom.
And thanks to floating storage, visual spaciousness is guaranteed as the floor is kept free.
All in all, a house that deserves each and every “wow” uttered by guests and visiting friends. Most definitely one of our favourites here on homify!
