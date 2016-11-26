Your browser is out-of-date.

Prefabricated houses: 7 tips you need to know before buying yours

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd
The prefabricated home is fast becoming the top choice for an affordable living situation, especially when you consider the possibilities of space, style and modernity that this alternative offers to modern homeowners. A prefab house can be customised to suit your needs, property size and includes all amenities that come with a traditional home, from electricity to water and sanitation. Additionally, a prefab home is also lot more eco-friendly than the classic choice and is a lot quicker to build and maintain. Interested? Well these 7 tips will guide you to picking the best option for your forever home and may even tip the scales in favour of a modular living space (with sophisticated charm, of course!)

1. Time frame

Just like the cost of building a prefabricated home has been reduced, so too is the time frame. The assembly period of this already pre-moulded home takes at least 90 days to build, while precast houses take a much shorter period with the structure completely ready in 3 to 6 weeks. The contractors make use of lightweight and low-cost materials to accelerate the delivery of this comfortable living space.

2. An inspired choice

When considering a prefab home, one of the most important aspects is price. This modern house will not be as expensive as the classic home and can be constructed in wood or concrete, which could cost up to 50% less when compared to the construction of an ordinary masonry house. The parts are purchased ready made, allowing the cost of labour to be considerably lower. But remember that the type of landscape and the work that needs to be done before the house can be erected will impact on the cost.

3. Maintenance

The maintenance of this sophisticated modern home is quite similar to that of traditional masonry houses. The electrical and hydraulic aspect needs to be maintained every 5 years to ensure the best living conditions. In the case of wooden constructions, it is necessary to ensure that the wood receives a complete treatment ahead of any seasonal changes. The manufacturer of the house will advise you on any technical information and types of treatments that the structure requires. Never buy a house made of raw wood, and ensure that concrete slabs are properly treated with waterproofing agents.

4. Wood and concrete

The wooden houses are pre-cast and have become the most common choice on the market, while the installation with wood usually maintains a more equal texture, maintenance is required frequently. However, pre-cast concrete houses, offer a greater variety of styles and shape, while also being more durable and requires less maintenance. Both options make for pleasant living at any temperature as the homes are planned with ventilation in mind.

5. Style

There are several styles that prefab houses generally adopt. From elongated structures with large windows, stylish balconies and other details that can be customised according to your preferences to the most common model, which in the case of a concrete home has a rectangular format. Wooden houses, have a chalet-shaped design, giving it an interesting cabin appearance.

6. Interior

The interior of prefabricated house are welcoming and cosy. The strong presence of wood or concrete creates a comfortable ambiance that is integrated with the exterior through sensational views of the landscape and charming large sun-loving windows.

7. Care

These homes require constant maintenance to ensure that the ground is always level as it can have an adverse effect on the property and structure. But overall a prefab house requires less care and consideration than traditional homes would, but with the unbelievable choice of décor and interior details, these prefabs can be warm and friendly inside out. How about one of these: 20 small houses with brilliant facades to see before you change yours?

What do you think about a prefab home?

