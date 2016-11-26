Prefabricated houses: 7 tips you need to know before buying yours

The prefabricated home is fast becoming the top choice for an affordable living situation, especially when you consider the possibilities of space, style and modernity that this alternative offers to modern homeowners. A prefab house can be customised to suit your needs, property size and includes all amenities that come with a traditional home, from electricity to water and sanitation. Additionally, a prefab home is also lot more eco-friendly than the classic choice and is a lot quicker to build and maintain. Interested? Well these 7 tips will guide you to picking the best option for your forever home and may even tip the scales in favour of a modular living space (with sophisticated charm, of course!)