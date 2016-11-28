The beautiful prefab home built in only 90 days

Another day, another exciting location here on homify where we search the globe high and low to bring you note-worthy architectural creations. Today’s discovery takes us all the way to Poland where architectural firm Archipelag, one of the largest Polish companies providing comprehensive architectural design services, treats us to one of their creations.

With more than 1,300 ready-to-go designs, this firm caters for those of us who are completely clueless on what we need or want in a home, and would rather make a choice from a list of already designed structures.

Let’s take a look at one of their modern and cost-effective creations that also fully commits to a strong dose of clean style and spacious layouts.