The beautiful prefab home built in only 90 days

Another day, another exciting location here on homify where we search the globe high and low to bring you note-worthy architectural creations. Today’s discovery takes us all the way to Poland where architectural firm Archipelag, one of the largest Polish companies providing comprehensive architectural design services, treats us to one of their creations.
With more than 1,300 ready-to-go designs, this firm caters for those of us who are completely clueless on what we need or want in a home, and would rather make a choice from a list of already designed structures.
Let’s take a look at one of their modern and cost-effective creations that also fully commits to a strong dose of clean style and spacious layouts.
Imagine acquiring a house was as easy as flipping through a catalogue (or should that rather be ‘scrolling through a website’?), pointing to the design you like, and ta-da! Well, for the sake of today’s homify 360° discovery, let’s imagine that you were to consider this modern structure for your home.
Although the house flaunts a very straightforward look, its design is clearly contemporary and treats us to a very clean façade.
Kudos to the design team for adding the eye-catching contrast between timber surfaces (like the garage doors), crisp-white walls and sleek roof shingles.
Our architects definitely didn’t stop hold back on the functionality levels; due to the large number of windows, glass doors and skylights, the interiors of the house enjoy a sunny character, with ample natural light seeping indoors on a daily basis.
To make full use of those lush garden views (not included with the house, obviously), the home also incorporates a generous terrace, which is linked up most fantastically with the interior spaces.
To ensure that the interior rooms are just as beautiful and comfortable as the exteriors, the designers of this house opted for a natural look, both in terms of colours and décor pieces. Here we can see how a stunning wooden table firmly anchors the living room, while spots of lush potted plants can be seen in just about every corner.
Pops of leafy greens and stone browns adorn the furniture, allowing this interior space to link up exquisitely with the natural colour palette of the surrounding landscape outside.
The oversized tiles from the living room leads us to the kitchen and dining space, which share the same open-plan layout. Notice the minimalist-style of the kitchen: simple black and white surfaces accompanied by stainless steel accents so as to not intrude on the décor and furniture pieces that the prospective homeowners (in this case, you) would want to possibly add in here.
This monochrome look flows into the dining space, made up of ultra contemporary dining chairs, a sturdy looking wooden table, and elegant stainless steel pendants dangling from the ceiling.
The bathroom presents the same simple and straightforward look, but please don’t confuse ‘simple’ with ‘dull’. However, the material composition in this space is, perhaps, the most elegantly orchestrated in the entire home.
Look at the vanity, which is rendered in a timber veneer that has the appearance of subway tiles. Combined with the various grey tiles on the walls it all looks rather enchanting, ensuring a strong play of patterns that severely ups the style factor of this cheeky little bathroom.
So how about it – would you order this house from a catalogue?
