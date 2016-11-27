10 decor mistakes that can be avoided (yet we commit constantly)

Have you ever thought about your home décor project and what you would like to do, only to find that it looks disorderly, untidy and just a mess once complete, particularly when compared to the interior design magazines? Well, in this homify feature we concentrate on those décor faux pas and how to avoid them in future, with the help of interior designers of course. Consider these 10 frequent home design errors and whether you’re guilty of a few, if not all of them—then the next time you give your home a once-over, it should look at least a bit better.