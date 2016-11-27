10 decor mistakes that can be avoided (yet we commit constantly)

Have you ever thought about your home décor project and what you would like to do, only to find that it looks disorderly, untidy and just a mess once complete, particularly when compared to the interior design magazines? Well, in this homify feature we concentrate on those décor faux pas and how to avoid them in future, with the help of interior designers of course. Consider these 10 frequent home design errors and whether you’re guilty of a few, if not all of them—then the next time you give your home a once-over, it should look at least a bit better.
An untidy home is one that features disorder and clutter, which results from a lack of storage planning. Ensuring that you have more than enough drawers, cabinets and shelves is a great way to minimise the disorganised look.
You may have seen that bathroom with a chair in some style magazine and thought it would be a great idea to implement it in your own home, but you’ve since seen the light. Think about the practicality of the accessory and how often you’ll actually use it before making the purchase.
If you’re of the opinion that the type of mattress you’ve purchased for your bedroom doesn’t matter, think again. The mattress should make sleeping quick and easy, while a crappy mattress of inferior quality will make falling asleep a nightmare. Get some cosy bed linen while you’re at it.
A restful sleep is easier to achieve with a neutral colour bedroom palette, then with vivid colours that will over-stimulate the mind. Consider something elegant such as the bedroom in this image for ultimate relaxation.
Choosing furniture is not an easy task. So look for items that adapt with the décor of the room, but are comfortable too. The last thing you want is a stylish sofa that is too small, bumpy or cramped. Functionality is key in furniture choice.
Decorating the dining room with too many furniture items can leave the space looking overcrowded and cramped, look for furniture that fits the size of your room perfectly or just opt for fewer items of furniture in a small home.
Your worn-out and ugly crockery with chips, scrapes and stains look terrible in a stylish dining room. So thrown them away and replace them with beautiful and elegant dishes and cutlery before your next dinner party.
It’s amazing what natural light can do to the ambiance of a room, and artificial lighting will never be as brilliant. Open those drapes and let the sensational sunshine in or add a skylight for those very dingy corners in your home.
It may be time to do a complete overhaul of your kitchen, and lighting whether natural or artificial is integral to a comfortable kitchen. How about some stunning ceiling lights, lamps and fixtures for an extra cosy and inviting atmosphere?
It’s one thing to maintain order in the chaos of your home, but it’s another to maintain the organisation of your closet. The problem is this storage space can be used to hide the clutter, mess and confusion from the line of sight, especially in a bedroom. Keep your closet tidy and you might just find that evening gown you thought you lost! Start with your shoes, here's: How to organise your shoes in a creative and original way