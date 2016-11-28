20 pictures of rooms to copy if you have a small living room

When thinking of a small home, most of us immediately go into pessimist mode and start focussing on the negative side, like cramped spaces and not enough room for all our beautiful furniture. However, a small house definitely also has some unique benefits, like less cleaning work and not having to pay that much to keep it warm, cool, and lit.

That brings us to the style factor: a small home can be turned into a cosy and welcoming interior so much easier than a large and spacious house – it just depends on your choice of décor and furniture.

But if you’re not sure where to start, just scroll on to see 20 clever tricks on how to arrange your small living room and get just as much style and functional use as you would from a mansion-sized space.