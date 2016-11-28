Your browser is out-of-date.

20 pictures of rooms to copy if you have a small living room

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Loft, Pereira Reade Interiores Pereira Reade Interiores Modern living room
When thinking of a small home, most of us immediately go into pessimist mode and start focussing on the negative side, like cramped spaces and not enough room for all our beautiful furniture. However, a small house definitely also has some unique benefits, like less cleaning work and not having to pay that much to keep it warm, cool, and lit. 

That brings us to the style factor: a small home can be turned into a cosy and welcoming interior so much easier than a large and spacious house – it just depends on your choice of décor and furniture. 

But if you’re not sure where to start, just scroll on to see 20 clever tricks on how to arrange your small living room and get just as much style and functional use as you would from a mansion-sized space.

1. Mix concrete walls with wooden surfaces and light tones to create a distinctive elegance and relaxing ambience.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Mirrors create the illusion of more space, but they also reflect different colours and patterns in a room, which doubles up your space’s vitality.

Apartamento Bela Vista, STUDIO LN STUDIO LN Modern living room
STUDIO LN

STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN

3. Combined with the glowing white interior, this window helps to open up this small living room most successfully.

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Media room
INÁ Arquitetura

INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura
INÁ Arquitetura

4. Simple wall decals can add the necessary style touches to any small space.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

5. These textured walls and touches of green add an exceptionally organic look to this tiny living room.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A generous dose of colour makes a room look more extensive, especially bright spots of yellow.

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Living room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

7. Double-duty furniture, like ottomans, removes the need for excess items, which frees up more floor space.

Apartamento R|C, Now Arquitetura e Interiores Now Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room
Now Arquitetura e Interiores

Now Arquitetura e Interiores
Now Arquitetura e Interiores
Now Arquitetura e Interiores

8. Replacing opaque walls with visible dividers helps to create an open line of communication between spaces.

PROJET VOLTAIRE, Agence Transition Interior Design, Architectes: Carla Lopez et Margaux Meza, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Modern living room
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

9. Vibrant colours like red and yellow add a unique combination of warmth and charm, which is just what a small space needs.

Home Theater Projeto Executado em 2012, D`Vita - Marcenaria D`Vita - Marcenaria Living roomTV stands & cabinets
D`Vita—Marcenaria

D`Vita - Marcenaria
D`Vita—Marcenaria
D`Vita - Marcenaria

10. Glass partitions don’t cut back on any visual space and are perfect for retro-industrial style homes.

PROJET LAMARTINE, Transition Interior Design, Transition Interior Design Transition Interior Design Iron/Steel
Transition Interior Design

Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design
Transition Interior Design

11. Carpeting and different flooring types effortlessly separate rooms without wasting space on walls.

Loft, Pereira Reade Interiores Pereira Reade Interiores Modern living room
Pereira Reade Interiores

Pereira Reade Interiores
Pereira Reade Interiores
Pereira Reade Interiores

From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

12. Use wall shelves to store a myriad of trinkets and conjure up more floor space in the rest of your living room.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Ingenious lighting such as this stretches the vertical boundaries of a room, making it look much taller.

homify Media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Surprise storage units, like benches, help you clear up space without throwing anything away.

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten Living roomSide tables & trays
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

15. Small spaces sometimes require loud accessories to make a statement. But don’t go overboard, as too many large pieces can look tacky.

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Media room
Helô Marques Associados

Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

16. Glass doors help one room connect with the next, and beautifully open up your interiors to those lush outdoors.

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten Dining roomTables
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

17. Basic furniture without ornate patterns helps to keep a room looking clean and open, visually expanding it.

037軽井沢 I さんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Modern living room Tiles Brown
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

18. Perfect lighting should illuminate a room without causing a glare. It helps to widen the room and highlight the walls.

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design Haruf Arquitetura + Design Media room
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

19. Contrasting colours (like turquoise and grey) can give a room a cheeky look without taking any visual space away. Just don’t opt for tones that are too dark.

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Media room
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

20. Certain furniture pieces, like a kitchen bar, can extend across two rooms, blending them together and making them look far bigger than they really are.

Apartamento decorado Ecco Villagio Canoas, carolina lisot arquitetura carolina lisot arquitetura Modern living room
carolina lisot arquitetura

carolina lisot arquitetura
carolina lisot arquitetura
carolina lisot arquitetura

For more clever-thinking furniture, take a look at: Stylish carcass furniture for the living room.

The secure but stylish home with a surprising interior
Did we make a difference? Tell us which of these ideas you will be using in your own small living room...

