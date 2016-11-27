Your browser is out-of-date.

The modern home with something you can copy in every room

Johannes van Graan
Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern living room
The design gods have truly blessed us with a myriad of different ways to style up our homes: thanks to different textures, materials and layouts, there is no reason why two peoples’ interior spaces (or exterior façades) should ever look exactly the same.

Two other delightful ways in which we can add style and detail to a space is via pattern and colour. Yes, if a sleek and clean look is not your style, you can always bring in some motif and tone to style it up. Think of a chevron rug in seafoam green or a plaid sofa in ashen grey; how about striped wallpaper in daffodil yellow or a damask headboard in lemonade pink – there are so many ways!

And today’s homify 360° creation definitely understands this appeal, for it makes use of eye-catching pattern and breathtaking colours in each and every room! Take a look…

Appearances can be deceiving

Lozí - Projeto e Obra Eclectic style houses
We just love a stylish surprise, which is exactly what this modern house’s exterior side is. From the outside, it looks like a dashing and spacious home taking up residence on a curved corner of an upmarket suburban neighbourhood. 

But it’s a whole different story once we take a peek behind closed doors…

Enter the style

Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern living room
The “wow” factor hits us like a tonne of bricks the second we walk inside: elegant tones and beautiful surfaces adorn every single surface, from the oversized floor tiles to the sleek and crisp-white ceiling. 

We just love the wall art, with black-and-white portraits looking all chic and elegant on the one wall, and opting for a much more playful (and colourful) approach on the focal wall above the fireplace.

Striking touches

Lozí - Projeto e Obra Media room
The pizzazz continues into the informal living room, where a floor rug and focal wall both battle it out to see who gets crowned “most eye-catching surface”. We simply can’t decide which of these bring the most style to the space – can you?

The lavish bedroom

Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern style bedroom
Glamour has never looked this good – or this charming. The master bedroom treats us to a faint damask-like pattern on the main wall, combining beautifully with the floral-inspired wall art. 

And the colour scheme gets full marks from us: a deep-marine turquoise for the bedding, contrasting so cleverly with the more earthy beiges of the other textiles and walls.

No child’s play

Lozí - Projeto e Obra Nursery/kid's room
Even though this is a bedroom reserved for a child, the interior design doesn’t hold back: those walls bring forth such amazing colours and patterns that it would be simply impossible to imagine replacing those vertical surfaces with other designs. 

But it’s not just about prettiness in here, for the designers have also strongly committed to keeping this space clean and tidy via adequate storage- and display areas.

A clean and clever kitchen

Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern kitchen
The kitchen manages to tone it down ever so slightly without looking bland or dull. Light creams and earthy hues control the colour scheme, while the pattern relies on simple lines to keep it clean and elegant. 

And any kitchen space with such a striking wooden island/breakfast bar gets our vote of approval!

The bathroom that’s sleek and stylish

Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimal style Bathroom
We conclude our secret tour with a look at a bathroom that is certainly one elegant space to answer nature’s call. Oversized tiles ensure a clean motif for both walls and floors, while a touch of cool-vista blue brings forth a hint of colour alongside the generous wall mirror. 

Now this is certainly one house that makes interior design look easy! 

On the other hand, with homify as your coach, decorating can become a walk in the park; so, Let’s Cover The Basics Of Interior Design.

​13 smart and easy storage ideas for small homes
What do you think of this house? Is it styled to perfection, or too busy for your taste?

