The modern home with something you can copy in every room

The design gods have truly blessed us with a myriad of different ways to style up our homes: thanks to different textures, materials and layouts, there is no reason why two peoples’ interior spaces (or exterior façades) should ever look exactly the same.

Two other delightful ways in which we can add style and detail to a space is via pattern and colour. Yes, if a sleek and clean look is not your style, you can always bring in some motif and tone to style it up. Think of a chevron rug in seafoam green or a plaid sofa in ashen grey; how about striped wallpaper in daffodil yellow or a damask headboard in lemonade pink – there are so many ways!

And today’s homify 360° creation definitely understands this appeal, for it makes use of eye-catching pattern and breathtaking colours in each and every room! Take a look…