​13 smart and easy storage ideas for small homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
We could all do with some extra storage space at home – but there’s no room! Well, if you’re whining because you think that storage means big and bulky (and massively obtrusive) pieces in your already small home, think again. There are some really clever storage possibilities right under our noses (and yours) to not only make your home organisation a breeze, but also up your home’s style factor. Two birds, one stylish stone! 

But no need to phone up an expert interior designer, for we have all those clever fixes right here – and most of them can be achieved with some DIYing or shopping.

So, let’s see how your home’s storage capacity can be instantly increased and beautified…

1. Why don’t you just sleep on it? This handy under-bed storage drawer system is perfect for just about anything, including spare bedding that usually takes up a lot of space.

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
2. Drawer organisers allow you to keep more items in one space without the risk of damage.

Waschtisch mit Apothekerschrank, Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH Helm Design by Helm Einrichtung GmbH BathroomStorage
3. Wall-mounted brackets are ideal for when you have little closet space, yet a big love for shoes.

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior HouseholdStorage
Products

4. No wine cellar? No problem: put that under-the-stairs space to good use.

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase Space Alchemy Ltd Wine cellar
Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase

5. Back to the wall again – these wall-mounted metal boxes are amazing for adding modern style plus handy storage systems. And they can be used in literally any room of the house.

Showcase #1, Anne Linde Anne Linde HouseholdStorage
Showcase #1

6. Keep your interior style fluid by adopting a magnetic storage system. So handy for accommodating new items!

Magnetika system - magnetic shelves Ronda Design HouseholdStorage
Magnetika system—magnetic shelves

7. Whether it’s the bathroom or entryway, give everyone in the house their own hook (and colour) and tailor your storage accordingly.

Beschläge, Mare Ligneum Mikko Koster e.K. Mare Ligneum Mikko Koster e.K. HouseholdStorage Metal
8. No space in the garage? This is such a clever way to keep all your cycling equipment together!

KAPPÔ – Weiß, MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture MIKILI – Bicycle Furniture Living roomShelves
9. That unused attic/loft space can’t go to waste – not when you have a yearning to create your own walk-in dressing room…

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Modern dressing room
10. This desk, bed and bookshelf combo is pure perfection for saving space in your little one’s bedroom.

Mobiliario juvenil , Sofás Camas Cruces Sofás Camas Cruces Boys Bedroom
For more inspiration, take a look at our huge variety of nurseries and children’s rooms here on homify.

11. Opt for furniture that can easily “fade away”, which includes benches at the dining table, folding chairs, and other neat transformable pieces.

Dining set Deja Ooh Industrial style dining room
Dining set

12. Opt for magnetic spice holders against the kitchen wall or fridge and give your already-full cabinets a break.

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
13. These tiny wall knobs have a decorative appeal, and are so smart in helping you clear up space in your closet/room by hanging handbags, scarves, belts, hangers, etc.

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
On that note, take a look at these: 14 closet ideas perfect for your small bedroom.

7 small houses you'll want for yourself
Which of these tips are you going to be trying out ASAP?

