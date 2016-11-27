​13 smart and easy storage ideas for small homes

We could all do with some extra storage space at home – but there’s no room! Well, if you’re whining because you think that storage means big and bulky (and massively obtrusive) pieces in your already small home, think again. There are some really clever storage possibilities right under our noses (and yours) to not only make your home organisation a breeze, but also up your home’s style factor. Two birds, one stylish stone!

But no need to phone up an expert interior designer, for we have all those clever fixes right here – and most of them can be achieved with some DIYing or shopping.

So, let’s see how your home’s storage capacity can be instantly increased and beautified…