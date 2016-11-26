An apartment with a rooftop terrace that you'll wish was yours

We just love beautiful spaces here on homify, especially when they replace old and worn-out areas that are in desperate need of some beautification. That is why we created our ‘before and after’ segment, to share with you not only old spaces that get reincarnated as fabulous new ones, but to inspire you to perhaps do the same with any rooms back home you may deem as “worn out” and “outdated”.

Which brings us to today’s piece: a rooftop apartment with a fantastic view that had a not-so-fantastic look. Time and neglect had definitely taken a huge toll on this once beautiful space; but fortunately some expert architects were put in charge of revitalising the apartment and turn it into a stunning and chic new living space.

Let’s see how they fared…