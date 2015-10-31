Cool ideas to bring folk style into your house!

It is safe to say the folk style in interior design and decoration has become a trend here in South Africa just as much as in America and European countries. In the light of the ever-increasing popularity of minimalism, folk style is a refreshing alternative where less is never more. This style promotes self-expression and individuality brought to life in a variety of decorative and functional objects.

There are many ways to bring folk style into your house, but no two rooms will ever be the same. Folk is inherently individualistic and it will not be found in repetitive items, colours or patterns. Join us as we take a closer look at folk style as well as a few ways in which it can be brought into a home!