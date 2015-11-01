Give your entrance hall some wow factor!

Even though the typical entry hall is a small space, a number of lighting options can deliver a bright, warm welcome for guests. That is why adequate lighting is very important, especially in your entry hall. You don’t want to come home at night and stumble around in the dark in search of light – it should be easily accessible. It is important to scale the size of the light fixture for your entry hall space. For overhead lighting, suspend a pendant or chandelier from your above-average height ceiling for a wow effect – just make sure it’s high enough not to bother even your tallest guest.

For entryways with lower ceilings, rather consider flush or semi-flush ceiling luminaires. Or opt for a stylish table lamp on your entry hall table, welcomingly illuminating the space for any guest entering your house.

Tip: Placing lights on the wall and, if possible, the ceiling will make the space seem larger and brighter. If your entrance hall features an interesting artwork, consider accent lighting to draw attention to it.

For more inspiration take a look at: Guide To Illuminating Your Entrance.