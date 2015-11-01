Give your entrance hall some wow factor!

You know what they say about first impressions – well, your entrance hall will be the first impression on your guest regarding the interior of your house, so wouldn’t you want it to be outright fantastic? For some reason, a lot of people’s entry halls are either full of clutter, or boringly bare and empty. It should be an open and welcoming space, an area that gives people an idea of what style to expect in the rest of your house (or something completely different from the rest of your interior).
But above all, it should be neat, organised, and get visitors off to a good start. With the right colour combinations, decor, style elements and furniture, you can surely make an entrance that’ll leave your guests impressed. So, whether you prefer to call it an entrance hall, foyer, or just ‘the front entrance’, take a look at our tips that’ll help you wow your entrance hall.
Even though the typical entry hall is a small space, a number of lighting options can deliver a bright, warm welcome for guests. That is why adequate lighting is very important, especially in your entry hall. You don’t want to come home at night and stumble around in the dark in search of light – it should be easily accessible. It is important to scale the size of the light fixture for your entry hall space. For overhead lighting, suspend a pendant or chandelier from your above-average height ceiling for a wow effect – just make sure it’s high enough not to bother even your tallest guest.
For entryways with lower ceilings, rather consider flush or semi-flush ceiling luminaires. Or opt for a stylish table lamp on your entry hall table, welcomingly illuminating the space for any guest entering your house.
Tip: Placing lights on the wall and, if possible, the ceiling will make the space seem larger and brighter. If your entrance hall features an interesting artwork, consider accent lighting to draw attention to it.
For more inspiration take a look at: Guide To Illuminating Your Entrance.
Think about it – your entrance hall will endure much more traffic than, for example, your bedroom or study. You’ll therefore need to decide on a floor material that can withstand a multitude of feet. If your household has heavy traffic (busy youngsters, pets, lots of visitors, active friends/family members), plush carpet is not the ideal choice. Rather consider resilient flooring such as ceramic tile, vinyl, or wood. With minimal traffic in and out of your home, you can think about carpeting or area rugs over your flooring.
You have a wide array of flooring choices in-between carpet and resilient flooring. But remember: placement of these materials must be a major factor in your decision, as it will affect your style.
Tip: Consider the outdoor elements when choosing your entry hall flooring. Opt for entry mats placed outside of your home to remove the majority of outdoor sand, rain and mud – this will help to keep your floors cleaner too!
Including a table in your front hall adds an excellent space to put things, such as wallets, purses, cell phones, and other small objects you need to remember to take with you when you leave. Just don’t make the table too big – if you’re imagining a second dining room table, you’ve gone too far.
Placing a graceful and slim cocktail table underneath the artwork in your entrance hall will frame it beautifully. Your table can also be used to hold decor items, such as a small lamp or vase with fresh flowers. And if you’re lucky enough to have a table with drawers, then you don’t ever have to worry about cluttering your table surface. Should you not have any room for furniture, you can hang a shallow shelf on the entry wall and place your decorative items there.
Engage visitors’ attention immediately by getting rid of any blank wall space. Hang some enchanting art piece(s) to enhance your surroundings and colours, or opt for framed photographs. Mirrors are also a popular choice for entry halls. They make the space look bigger, reflect natural lighting through open doors and windows, and also give guests a quick chance to gussy up – or you the opportunity to check your hair and outfit one last time on your way out. Just make sure your mirror is hung at eye level—and in proportion to the dimensions of your entry hall—for maximum effect.
Tip: If you are into Feng Shui, you can still hang an attractive mirror in your entrance hall to welcome the ‘chi’ (positive and happy opportunities). Just make sure it is not placed directly across from the front door, as it can direct the chi right back out.
Like an invitation to a party, an entrance hall should rouse one’s interest in the main event – which would be the rest of your house. Bright bursts of colour can create a welcoming atmosphere. Yes, the entrance hall is the first thing your guests will see, but also bear in mind that they don’t usually linger there for too long. It’s a pass-through space, so feel free to take some liberties and be playful with your palette.
You can also opt for a light, fresh colour (which will really glow with the right lighting), and then offset it with some strong and slightly masculine pieces to add visual weight.
Tip: If we were to delve into the psychology of colour, we’d discover that orange conveys friendliness, happiness and energy. It also attracts attention, making a space feel warm and welcome – perfect for an entrance hall. But let your decor and, more importantly, personal taste be the decisive factor!
See what the professionals at Antarte Mobiliario can accomplish with colour and furnishings, including entry halls.
Of course there’s always room for some decorative accessories – and even more so when they add functionality to your space, and don’t just “look pretty”. Coat hangers are a great example, or, if you’re pressed for space, coat hooks on the walls. And while you’re putting up coat hooks, add some key hooks as well. With a key hook near the door, you will always know where to locate your keys when leaving the house. Be sure to mount your key hook far enough from a window, though.
Consider the following for your entrance hall:
• Vinyl wall words
• Freestanding lamp (for a corner)
• Comfy chair (if you have the space)
• Bookcase
• Candles
• Umbrella holder
• Flowers, plants and vases.
Remember: there is no concrete rule which states your entry hall decor must be against a wall. Feel free to place your table and decor elements in the centre of your space a few feet away from your front door.