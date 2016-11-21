7 ideas for improving your kitchen on a budget

When you don't have a large budget, we often tend to postpone refurnishing our homes or giving the interior spaces a fresh look and feel. The kitchen can be one of the rooms that is very expensive to renovate, especially because appliances aren't always very budget-friendly.
In this homify project today, we are going to show you all sorts of incredible solutions that you can take into your home, refreshing your entire kitchen space without spending too much money.
The below are seven simple ways to decorate and upgrade the kitchen, without breaking the bank. These are designs from top professionals from around the world, which will change how you feel about renovations.
Let's take a look!
There are so many solutions that you can introduce into a kitchen that are practical as well as aesthetically appealing. You can create space and functionality all in the same room!
In this kitchen, we can see there is an island, which features a beautiful circular wooden top. This becomes the cutting board in the centre of the space as well as a small table for a quick snack.
This is a very smart and easy solution that changes the whole look and feel of the kitchen.
As we can see in this image, there are very clever (and cost-effective!) ways to decorate the kitchen in order to make it look bigger and more spacious.
A plastic or wooden cover on the wall with writing, quotes or even geometric patterns can give depth to the wall as well as introduce a sense of fun and creativity.
Changing the furniture in the kitchen can be difficult and expensive. So why not opt for reducing the number of cabinets and counter tops? Rather introduce an open plan design with shelves on the walls, which is less costly and creates an airy, spacious and modern looking design.
Accessories and tools in the kitchen can be our allies when it comes to decor.
Consider the containers that we use in the kitchen, from the classic ones that hold salt and sugar, to the spices—they can all become decorative elements that enhance the kitchen.
You can introduce colourful materials into the space, contrasting with the traditional tones of the kitchen. This is the easiest way to inject a bit of personality and style!
Plants are a natural and pleasant option when it comes to adding decor to the kitchen—and they're cost-effective!
Choose a plant that suits the type of light and ventilation in your kitchen space and add it to your shelves, tables or surfaces for a subtle yet beautiful touch.
Use the everyday objects in your kitchen, such as pots and pans, to brighten the look and feel of your kitchen.
Try to choose colours and styles that match one another, which can be combined to bring in a unique geometric composition to the space.
You can also hang pots and pans on the wall in a creative way to introduce a refreshing form of design to the kitchen.
Another option is to add a chalkboard to the wall, which will give you a place to write up recipes, quotes, shopping lists or notes to your loved ones.
Carpets are often reserved for other rooms in the house, such as the living room or the bedroom. But if you pair a carpet with colourful fabrics or curtains, it can be very useful in the kitchen.
Just choose easily washable materials to give the floor a refreshing look and feel without spending too much.
