Family friendly kitchen: tips to make it the heart of your home

Just as a family is not complete without love, a home is not complete without a warm, family friendly kitchen. It is the place where food is cooked and shared, where thirst is quenched and where hungry tummies are fed, it's the hub of the house and home to tea and cookies as well as Sunday morning fry-ups. A kitchen is where it all comes together.

Which is why it should be a warm, comfortable place in the home, fit for the whole family. With soft colours, the right appliances, cushy seats and a few touches here and there, a kitchen can become a place that every family member will want to be in, which means plenty help with the cooking!

Turn your kitchen into something out of the pages of a design magazine with a few simple tips.