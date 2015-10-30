Vintage bedrooms: your how to guide

Although the idea of a vintage bedroom may not be everyone's cup of tea there is certainly something elegant, serene, beautiful and even glamorous about individual antique pieces in a home. That rustic look of a bygone era. A simpler time when the rich and prestigious spent their money on enjoying the finer things in life instead of slogging behind a desk to have a dream retirement.
The list is endless on the type of vintage styles that can be incorporated into a bedroom décor: anything from classic Victorian inspired furniture to solid wood family heirlooms that can be restored to their once fabulous state or even a 1970s bohemian design.
Here are a few simple ideas to add that vintage spark into your home!
A beautiful vintage inspired bed is the first step to adding some allure to a bedroom. This rich cream bed with matching pedestals and upholstered headboard covers all the vintage elements, while remaining an interesting piece of furniture to add to a bedroom. The attention to detail that went into carving the base of the bed is classic and simple, the colour understated and pretty, allowing for bed linen to be changed and adapted with the mood of the week. It certainly is a timeless piece of furniture that shows just how fabulous vintage can be.
This room comes together perfectly with the addition of bronze bedside lamps and the same colour coming through the scatter pillows placed in the middle of the bed. The beige walls are neutral enough to allow for simple white bed linen to be changed for a pastel hue at a later stage, while the fluffy bed throw completes the room perfectly!
Including antique furniture into a vintage bedroom doesn't have to be an expensive task, it just means digging around a bit at garage sales or even just sorting out old furniture from your grandma's house and with a little restoration inspiration, a bespoke vintage piece is born!
This classic and elegant vintage dressing table and chest of drawers would make any bedroom enchanting. It has an old-world finish in the details but the colour adds a modern twist. It might be the perfect idea for that antique furniture set gathering dust in your attic. The handles on the drawers of both the dressing table and the chest of drawers provide an ornate yet charming look, while the original mirrors create the best light setting at any angle. Finishing the look off is the candelabra and black and white photo. Doesn't this image look like it belongs in an old fashioned family room?
A wall-to-wall print look, such as this vintage bedroom, might be a bit daring for some but it does translate a charming and inviting effect, making a bedroom seem so charismatic and prestigious. The colours used are simple and elegant without adding being too overpowering.
However, if you aren't one for a grandiose boudoir then perhaps look at adapting this style with a focal wall using wallpaper and leaving the rest in a subtle neutral tone. This will allow for décor and bed linen to be changed frequently without impacting on the fun wall colour!
The chandelier and bedside lamps further accentuate that vintage room vibe, emitting just enough light to create a soft ambience, while the furniture chosen is not grand but rather subtle and effortless. Completing this room is the natural dark wooden floor, allowing this bedroom to seem so exquisite in every way.
The flooring in this image is something out of a classical movie. Victorian inspired patterns welcome inhabitants into this opulent bedroom, where every aspect of the décor is magnificent in its own right. The addition of the antique rug completes the room, blending well with the furniture, wall paper and décor. No part of this bedroom décor was left untouched by the antique committee, it seems! The room is old-world romantic and has an almost magical appeal with attention to detail in every corner.
The natural lighting of the bedroom is as important as the actual décor and in this example we can see the vintage bedroom enhanced by the presence of natural light. This all white bedroom is a bohemian take on vintage style but it works so well.
The mosquito net is both functional and beautiful and the antique effect is seen everywhere, from the bedroom door to the bed. Although it's a simple palette of colours in use, they are all perfectly chosen, allowing for a really beautiful understated elegance. The use of neutral tones has even been translated into the flooring and rug, allowing for this vintage bohemian bedroom to remain cool and breezy, especially during the hot summer months when fresh air and natural light will envelop the room.
While this bedroom has a few vintage elements to it, the overall idea here is more fusion style. The outstanding element is unquestionably the floor sweeping curtains, which are often seen in period dramas and movies. They offer privacy but are utterly fabulous. The rich use of heavy, flowing material in velvet or silk adds extra glamour to a bedroom, making a vintage dream come true!
Similar shades of purple have been introduced in the accessories while the rest of the furniture remains simple, understated and neutral in tone.
A vintage bedroom needs a finishing touch and what better way than to include some simple accessories! In the example we see a wonderful and simple antique mirror. This bedroom is quite perfect as it has its very own fireplace: who wouldn't want to curl into bed on a cold winter's night while listening to the crackle of a fire?
If that isn't vintage enough then have a look at the exposed brick detail of the fireplace. The neutral tone creates a more modern effect, while the fireplace itself is a perfect focal point in the bedroom. The simple use of colour and detailed furniture pieces allows the bedroom to be simple, chic and classy whilst retaining a touch of vintage charm and elegance.
