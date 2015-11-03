Perk up your home office

Working from home sounds like a dream to most of us: slowly taking our time arising from our slumber, sipping on coffee, then dressing up in whatever we feel like (t-shirt and sweats?) before comfortably settling down and starting work. That may or may not be the case, depending on your work and deadlines, but one thing that everybody who works from home has in common is this: you need a home office that allows you to be at your most productive and/or creative!

And even if you do commute to an office every day and you have a study at home, there is no reason that it should fall behind in terms of productivity potential or style! Brilliant work-friendly spaces differ from person to person, yet the following list is sure to help anybody who is seeking a refuge in their house to boost their productivity levels at the home office. Take a look…