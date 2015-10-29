A House That's Simple White Perfection

When thinking of luxurious homes we tend to come up with massive structures and large open spaces. This image is definitely not synonymous with the concept though, as illustrated by this beautiful residential design from Vismaracorsi Arquitectos, based in Santa Fé, Argentina.

The house was commissioned on a private lot near the Rosario neighbourhood in Cordoba—an area with which the architects were already familiar. The main goal of the project was to amalgamate an intimate sense of privacy and exposure to nature. For this reason it was imperative to have a simple structure and clever use of space. This has certainly been achieved. Let's go take a look!