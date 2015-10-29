A House That's Simple White Perfection

When thinking of luxurious homes we tend to come up with massive structures and large open spaces. This image is definitely not synonymous with the concept though, as illustrated by this beautiful residential design from Vismaracorsi Arquitectos, based in Santa Fé, Argentina.
The house was commissioned on a private lot near the Rosario neighbourhood in Cordoba—an area with which the architects were already familiar. The main goal of the project was to amalgamate an intimate sense of privacy and exposure to nature. For this reason it was imperative to have a simple structure and clever use of space. This has certainly been achieved. Let's go take a look!
The compact appearance of the home allows an immediate sense of minimalism. Approaching the structure from the front, it seems almost like a large, white shoe box and not at all as if it allows for much interior space. A small nook is carved in the centre of the façade to house the front door and a large glass window. The lack of any other windows on this sides ensures complete privacy from the activities on the street side.
The paved driveway leading up to the house aligns with the front door alcove, firmly centring it as the focal point of the composition.
This bulky, rectangular volume is painted a brilliant white, rendering the image opaque and in conjunction with the lack of front-facing windows, this creates a secure sense of privacy in this residential structure.
From this side angle we can get a better understanding of the outer dimensions of the house but it still looks very condensed. It is a single-storey structure that does not seem to take up much of the space of the lot it is located on. This, however, allows for a large and open garden and yard area for recreation.
Moving along to the back of the house, we see a whole other character. We firstly encounter a big swimming pool on a neatly sectioned patio.
The large glass inserts on this side of the house presents a very different view than the opaque front façade. Here, to the back of the private yard, the house is opened up to nature by means of porch and huge windows. The soft lighting inside seen inside give us a preview of the surprises to come. Let's go inside!
The entryway of the house is compact, as expected, but decked in warm, wooden panes. This assures an inviting atmosphere the second someone steps into the home. The gentle perimeter lighting just above the inside of the front door makes the space feel just a little bigger and adds to a homey ambiance.
Just a few steps in we find a marvellous indoor garden area encased by glass. This is an elegant touch that also neatly separates different spaces. The white stones and potted plants are conducive to a calming atmosphere.
When we come to the living room the perceived space is overwhelming. It is almost unbelievable how large this room seems in relation to the outside dimensions of the house. This effect is created by the light colours, the indented ceiling with complementary lighting and the use of transparent glass that encases another indoor garden, which separates this room from the next.
The furniture is all pulled away from the sides of the room to increase the available space and the pieces are unified by the central rug. The soft colours make this room feel intimate and private.
It is difficult to think with the dimensions of the house and the largeness of the living room that there would be enough space for another entertaining area but, lo and behold, there is and it is just as impressive! The lounge is covered in wooden panes on the floor and the back wall, such as what we saw in the entryway. These beautifully toned wood planks create a pleasant interest against the white walls and ceiling.
The furniture is largely neutral with a splash of intense red. The entire room looks out onto the pool area and convenient sliding doors provide easy access to outside.
Moving into the kitchen area we see a blindingly white space that feels expansive due to its colourlessness. The delicate detail in the room divider, however, softens the space and cuts the sterility of the bright white colour.
The kitchen is a functional space, but does neglect aesthetic. The lightness and simplicity contributes to a minimalist beauty. A dining table is found just next to the kitchen area. The glass table top and white chair frame adds to the minimalist style, while the coloured textiles of the chair seats contributes some visual interest.
The house is endless in its treasures. Behind an indoor garden and just next to the entryway of the home, we find a quite study or home office. It is also panelled with wooden planks to create continuity throughout the home.
The space is perceivably small but the lengths of the room on both sides consist completely of glass, ensuring an expansive feeling. On the inside we look out on the enclosed garden through to the living room (separated by blinds, of course), and to the outside the pool and the back yard lies wide open. This study is perfect for work and to make a quick exit to the swimming pool or outdoors when a break is needed.
Coming to the master bedroom we once again find an all-white space to expand its dimensions. The front wall is detailed with alternating shelves, which are also found in the kitchen/living area. The entire right wall is all glass, allowing a view on nature in the privacy of the back yard.
The soft linens chosen for the curtains and bedding contribute to an intimate, comfortable character in the bedroom.
Finally,we come to the bathroom of the house. It is a clear area with sharp, geometric details to ensure that the area has a clean feeling. The shower and toilet area, however, is paved in a light-coloured wood to make it feel warmer and more natural. This house makes use of all the right methods to make the interior feel much bigger.
For some DIY advice on making your own home feel larger check out: Best Tips to Make Your Home Bigger.