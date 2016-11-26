A small and secure home for a modern family on a budget

We can all appreciate the fact that a home needs to combine both beauty and practicality. What is the use of living in an abode which flaunts striking sofas, yet has no room for movement, for example?

Today’s house here on homify 360° certainly understands this multifunctional idea, as it provides us with a strong sense of aesthetic beauty while also flaunting spacious layouts and practical touches, such as generous windows and glass doors for garden views and natural lighting.

The thing, however, is that this brand-new structure is standing empty, just waiting for that interior design touch to fill it with an abundance of colours, patterns, textures and materials – and that is where you come in.

Let’s take a look at this empty shell of a modern house, and start dreaming about playing interior designer…