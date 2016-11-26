A small and secure home for a modern family on a budget

We can all appreciate the fact that a home needs to combine both beauty and practicality. What is the use of living in an abode which flaunts striking sofas, yet has no room for movement, for example?
Today’s house here on homify 360° certainly understands this multifunctional idea, as it provides us with a strong sense of aesthetic beauty while also flaunting spacious layouts and practical touches, such as generous windows and glass doors for garden views and natural lighting.
The thing, however, is that this brand-new structure is standing empty, just waiting for that interior design touch to fill it with an abundance of colours, patterns, textures and materials – and that is where you come in.
Let’s take a look at this empty shell of a modern house, and start dreaming about playing interior designer…
The front façade already flaunts a “look at me” vision with its striking design – just look at that appealing overhang which frames the top part of the carport. And the fact that the rear area of the house sports such a high-pitched roof means it teases us about its size and what lies hidden behind those façade walls.
Care to venture further?
Thanks to these light tones and gorgeous glass panes, a gloomy interior is the last thing this house needs to be worried about. Just see how fantastically these glass doors let in the garden view.
Now just imagine sliding those doors open and walking out onto that spacious terrace where a modern dining table and –chairs are waiting. Or would you rather decorate it with an exterior living-room set?
Viewing the terrace from the exterior side, we can see just how beautiful this modern structure is put together. Look at those myriad of linear designs flowing in horizontal- and vertical directions, making up walls, terraces, balconies, railings…
And as an extra treat, a spacious lawn has been added, meaning lots of playing space for the little ones; or perhaps adequate room for that dream garden you’ve always fantasised about?
What would you add to this yard to make it more appealing?
That clean and open colour palette continues throughout the house, even on the top floor where the private rooms are located. Don’t you just love the dark metal railing which adds contrast (in terms of both colour and material) to this interior setting?
Which pieces would you add to fill this space? A credenza? Some potted plants? How about wall art?
We close off our tour with a look at one of the bathrooms. And even though it sports a clean colour palette with a touch of red mosaic tile for aesthetic purposes, some additional pieces (such as a floor mat, wall art, and textiles) are required to make the room seem practical and lived-in.
What elements would you add in here to make this bathroom more personal and beautiful to you?
