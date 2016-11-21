A small house with all the comforts for a family

Family homes don't need to be over the top or ostentatious. In fact, today we are going to explore a small house full of comfort, which shows just how gorgeous and appealing a little home can be.
For South Africans, many of us are having to cut back on costs and the house is the first place to start. This doesn't have to be a negative thing, however! In fact, a small home can house every possible feature or element that we could ever need or want.
As we explore this little home, designed by professionals Canatelli Architecture Design, we will see just how multi-functional a family house can be as well as how you can afford to get creative and have a little bit of fun with your interior design.
Let's take a look!
From the outside of the home, we can see just how simple and appealing it is. It features a soft cream facade, which is complemented by the white finishes. The structure of the home is classic and traditional and while it is a single-storey home, it is still rather large, spreading across the property.
This image also shows us what a big role the garden plays in a home design. The manicured lawn, well-positioned flower bed and colourful plants and shrubs enhances the facade and completes the look and feel of the space. It also creates a wonderful area for the children to play games or for mom and dad to enjoy the sunshine.
You'll notice that there is a lovely interaction between the interior and exterior spaces with glass sliding doors connecting to the two. This also opens the home up in summer, making for a fresh and light interior.
This terrace is paved with terracotta tiles, which is a wonderful and durable material that lasts in all weather conditions. It also looks great too!
This undercover area is a wonderful spot for dining outside or enjoying an afternoon nap. All that it is missing is some comfortable outdoor furniture!
Tip: When it comes to choosing outdoor furniture, opt for high-quality and durable furniture that will last in all weather conditions. Pair with comfortable cushions, which you can store inside when you aren't using them.
The kitchen in this home takes on neutral tones with white cabinets, drawers and shelves and grey mosaic tiles. The light tones work in harmony with the natural light that flows through this space, which makes the kitchen seem that much bigger and more spacious.
When it comes to a savvy kitchen, you want to make the absolute most of storage space, which is exactly what the designers have done here. Invest in plenty of cupboards, drawers and shelves so that only the most necessary and functional are on display.
You'll notice that two of the cupboards and have glass doors, which allows the family to still keep their favourite china or crystal on display if need be, while ensuring that it is tucked out of sight.
If we take a step backwards, we can see that the kitchen is slightly separated from the rest of the living space by a gorgeous wooden breakfast bar, complete with four white bar stools.
This is a wonderful way to subtly separate a cooking area from the living space, while creating a focal point where the family can come together over glasses of wine or cups of tea. It also means that the chef has some company while he or she cooks up a storm.
The trendy lamps that drop down from the ceiling ensure that this area has some ambiance and mood, without those sitting on the bar stool feeling like they are under a spotlight.
The corridor of this home features little pieces of decor and design that transform this space from a boring space that gets you from point A to point B into a delightful area.
This image shows us that your corridor should not be overlooked when it comes to interior design. In fact, have a look at these 6 simple ways to decorate your hallway for inspiration.
In this house, the designers have used a little white table at the end of the corridor, which fits snugly against the wall, to add some furniture to the space. A little bicycle sculpture rests on the top, bringing character and charm to the space while different shaped picture frames on the wall are quirky and different.
Remember that it's the little things that make a house a home, as we can see in this delightful little bathroom.
The designers have used a vase of flowers to add a touch of colour and personality to the space—a very subtle and sophisticated tip. A vase of flowers can immediately brightens up any room without overwhelming it.
The wallpaper on the one wall is also a good option, bringing in different textures and tones without making the room seem too dark or too crowded.
You'll also always need a mirror in the bathroom, so why not use it to bring some detail and charm to the space? Opt for a pretty frame!
Your bathroom should also feature smart storage solutions so that you can keep it looking minimalist and sleek. You want this area of the home to be calming and organised so this is a must!
Opt for drawers, cupboards and shelves beneath the sink so that your counters remain free of shampoos, soaps and other personal products.
Don't you love the lights behind the mirror, which enhance the detail and texture of the bathroom walls?
Every family home deserves a gorgeous outdoor terrace where the family can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, especially in South Africa.
This home features a full-on outdoor kitchen and dining room as well as games room! This is the perfect spot for afternoon braai's, evening dinners or mornings playing in the garden.
The roof keeps the furniture in this space protected, while the soft lights create a beautiful ambiance in the evening so that this room can be used all day and and all night.
Have a look at these 10 terrace ideas you'll love for inspiration when it comes to your outdoor space.