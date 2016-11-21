A small house with all the comforts for a family

Family homes don't need to be over the top or ostentatious. In fact, today we are going to explore a small house full of comfort, which shows just how gorgeous and appealing a little home can be.

For South Africans, many of us are having to cut back on costs and the house is the first place to start. This doesn't have to be a negative thing, however! In fact, a small home can house every possible feature or element that we could ever need or want.

As we explore this little home, designed by professionals Canatelli Architecture Design, we will see just how multi-functional a family house can be as well as how you can afford to get creative and have a little bit of fun with your interior design.

Let's take a look!