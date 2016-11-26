Your browser is out-of-date.

5 beautiful South African kitchens to inspire you

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
New Kitchen- February 2016, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Kitchen
So you're looking for some inspirational design ideas to get your kitchen looking attractive, modern and unique. The 5 kitchens we visit today are all stylish and elegant in their own right, with a variety of colour schemes that exhibit proudly South African details and layouts. These kitchens all have a creative decor scheme, with contemporary appliances and clean geometric lines incorporated in the design. Want to see it for yourself? Well then, continue reading!

1. Something blue

The grey blue colour choice for this spacious kitchen is just perfect. It has a trendy and edgy appeal, and the wooden counter-tops and elegant illumination creates a space that makes grabbing a quick bite an easy and efficient option for daily meals.

2. Enchanting grey

The kitchen design is well-planned and optimises the space available and grey cabinets add modern feeling, while the natural light enhances the overall atmosphere.

3. White decor

An all-white kitchen is a great decor choice for a minimalist style lover. The kitchen island with its informal dining area and built-in gas hob is a great use of space without impacting on storage. This gourmet kitchen has maximised storage for everything from groceries to crockery… you'll never run out of space for your essentials.

4. A pop of colour

The interior designers of this contemporary kitchen went with a gorgeous colour combination, elegant lighting and sleek appliances to complete and complement the space. The vibrant red kitchen table along with the black and red chairs is an interesting choice for an ultimately quirky design.

5. Rustic feature

The rustic design of this wonderful kitchen makes a statement for a comfortable country cottage. The use of granite countertops, neutral colour scheme and incorporation of natural light ensures that this kitchen is a pleasure to visit at any time of the day or night. How about these: 11 easy ways to make your kitchen more beautiful—in just one day!?

Would you go with a neutral or vibrant colour scheme?

