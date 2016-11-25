​The fabulous family home built for the South African lifestyle

Summer time is fun time, which not only means being outdoors, but also engaging in relaxing and bond-building activities with friends and family indoors. Well, get ready to take note, as today’s homify 360° highlight is (we think) purely perfect for socialising and entertaining in both settings.

This modern two-storey home comes complete with double-high ceilings (visual space is important, you know), a backyard pool, a spacious layout, and lots of socialising spots where family and friends can gather for a range of activities like board games and movie night to sharing decadent meals together.

And then we haven’t even mentioned the aesthetic quality of the house’s interior design… want to see for yourself?