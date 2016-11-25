​The fabulous family home built for the South African lifestyle

Summer time is fun time, which not only means being outdoors, but also engaging in relaxing and bond-building activities with friends and family indoors. Well, get ready to take note, as today’s homify 360° highlight is (we think) purely perfect for socialising and entertaining in both settings.
This modern two-storey home comes complete with double-high ceilings (visual space is important, you know), a backyard pool, a spacious layout, and lots of socialising spots where family and friends can gather for a range of activities like board games and movie night to sharing decadent meals together.
And then we haven’t even mentioned the aesthetic quality of the house’s interior design… want to see for yourself?
Doesn’t the house look just so welcoming from the get-go? A balcony on the top floor opens up most pleasantly, providing sufficient space and shade for a two-car parking area below.
Striking materials have been picked to adorn the exterior surfaces, such as warm timber and neutral stone, ensuring some eye-catching contrast.
We love how the steps leading up to the front door have been designed, with loosely placed concrete blocks (adorned with ceramic tiles) mimicking stepping stones that take us to the front porch.
And notice how picture-perfect that font lawn and garden looks, with shrubs, plants and grass all neatly manicured to add to the house’s modern beauty.
The main living area of the house is laid out in an open-plan design, with a living room, dining area and kitchen sharing the same open space. A timber staircase in the corner adds some contemporary beauty to the scene as it transports us to the upper, more private rooms of the house.
Just see how the windows and glass doors allow an abundance of natural light to seep indoors, bouncing so deliciously off those crispy and light neutral colours of the décor and furniture.
On the other side of the dining area we locate the contemporary kitchen, adding some dark tones and sleek surfaces into the otherwise-bright space.
Notice how expertly the dining area’s materials and colours contrast with the kitchen’s, especially those sunflower-yellow chairs and warm timber of the table.
Variety is the spice of life, as they say.
Those high ceilings go a long way in making the interiors seem spacious and open. And with a clerestory window added in, even more incoming sunshine is guaranteed for the living area.
Notice the balcony with the metal railings which can be seen though the upper window – that’s the private balcony that’s connected to the main suite, overlooking the exterior socialising- and pool area.
A handful of bathrooms have been included, yet we thought we’d focus on this one with its fun and floral approach to colours and décor. A dusty purple adorns the cabinet surfaces (contrasting delightfully with the pale marble of the sink), while floral inspiration can be seen in both the fresh flowers in the vase, as well as the wall art.
A giant mirror and ceiling downlighters ensure ample brightness.
But when the summer temperatures lure us outside, this back yard becomes more than just a beautiful area – it transforms into the socialising hot spot for friends and family, complete with a fantastic swimming pool, wooden deck, and braai area.
First on our agenda? Arranging a pool party in this picturesque setting!
If you’re planning a get-together yourself, then take a look at: Hosting a housewarming party to remember.