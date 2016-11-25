A young couple with almost no money made this old house a home (and it's amazing!)

In the spirit of the upcoming holiday, we thought we’d take a Mediterranean approach to today’s homify 360° discovery – and what better place than Ibiza, a paradise island off the coast of Spain? Yes, this little structure that we located here should be prime stimulation for both your upcoming holiday and interior-design creativity.
The site: a rugged mountain north of Ibiza. The structure: an old stable-and-storage building that is over 200 years old. The story: today it serves as a guesthouse for travellers and vacationers looking to enjoy the natural beauty of the landscape while living in comfortable style.
To keep some of the authenticity, basic building materials were used, such as the beautiful beams inside the house and the original ancient stone walls in the kitchen and bathroom.
Sound intriguing to you? Then discover some more…
A snow-white structure immediately grabs attention, as it offsets beautifully from the lush greens of the surrounding landscape. As the structure had been unused for a number of years, it was in very poor condition, meaning that only parts of the walls and roof were still good enough to be included in the guesthouse.
Electricity, water and sewage were some of the modern additions, as were select décor touches which we’ll be seeing throughout our discovery.
What a relief that the original ceiling beams were kept, as we think they make one stylish statement on the inside of the house. Walking through the front door leads us straight into the living room and dining area, supported by the same crisp-white walls that we saw outside.
A dark ladder leads up to a loft sleeping area with a double bed. But should a second sleeping space be required, there is one located just past the living room around the corner.
Not at all the kitchen one would expect to find in a rustic old space, right? We think this culinary area flaunts some pretty magnificent visuals, from the raw stone wall which acts not only as a feature wall but also as a fantastic backsplash, to select details like the beautiful floor rug and vivid wall art.
Although this space is rather small, it’s the delicate details and layout (and also commitment to efficient storage) that make it so charming and memorable.
While keeping a lot of the original structure’s touches and blending them with traditional style and details, the designers also opted to bring in some modern pieces as well. Notice the chairs and side table, for example, adding some contemporary glamour for those who don’t really want their environments to be too rustic.
Perfect for a guesthouse that seeks to cater for everybody’s needs, don’t you think?
The same earthy tones and raw touches that make the kitchen so splendid get repeated in the bathroom. Those colours go a long way in making this small space seem visually bigger, especially when bringing in natural- and artificial light.
To up the beauty factor, the décor pieces have been scattered throughout the house, not just on the floor. See how select elements like potted plants and framed imagery are used to adorn the wall and space above the main entrance.
This definitely also helps to make the house feel more spacious and airy.
And what would a stylish little abode be (even if it’s only a holiday spot) without a charming outdoor space to relax in? This fabulous sunny location offers plenty of room to enjoy the island’s landscape and soak up nature.
