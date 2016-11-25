A young couple with almost no money made this old house a home (and it's amazing!)

In the spirit of the upcoming holiday, we thought we’d take a Mediterranean approach to today’s homify 360° discovery – and what better place than Ibiza, a paradise island off the coast of Spain? Yes, this little structure that we located here should be prime stimulation for both your upcoming holiday and interior-design creativity.

The site: a rugged mountain north of Ibiza. The structure: an old stable-and-storage building that is over 200 years old. The story: today it serves as a guesthouse for travellers and vacationers looking to enjoy the natural beauty of the landscape while living in comfortable style.

To keep some of the authenticity, basic building materials were used, such as the beautiful beams inside the house and the original ancient stone walls in the kitchen and bathroom.

Sound intriguing to you? Then discover some more…