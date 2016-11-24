​The simple house this family of four is happy to call home

Whether you’re a devoted follower of the rustic style, or prefer your spaces to be more modern and contemporary, you are sure to find a space in your heart for today’s homify 360° discovery. Located in Brazil, this classic family home knows how to use materials, layouts and colours to flaunt a charming and sleek look that is simultaneously sophisticated and homely.
It is one of those rare structures that make everything (from interior design to architecture to keeping a house looking clean and tidy) look easy, which, as we all know, is no easy task in itself.
From open-plan layouts to interiors bathed in natural light, we’re ticking off all the right touches this house (and its creators) included in the design.
See for yourself…
Even though a high security wall blocks the street from viewing the majority of the house, a touch of the top floor and roof can still be glimpsed. And with that wrought-iron design adorning the main gate and balcony railing, nobody can be blamed for getting just a little bit curious about this house’s look and style.
Luckily for us (and you), we have a backstage pass to discover more…
Once we’re in the front yard, the house becomes much more open and inviting. There are so many touches here that peak our interest: those open and spacious balconies/terraces; the lush potted plants; the timber panelling adorning select wall surfaces…
Let’s see what the interior spaces look like.
To make the interiors look even bigger (not that it’s anywhere near cramped or tiny), an open-plan design was opted for in the main living area. Here, the dining area interrupts the living room and kitchen (seen at the back), with all three spaces beautifully flowing into one another, yet also managing to be spaced apart.
Doesn’t this dining area look so quaint and cute; like the perfect spot to indulge in some high tea?
The elegance continues throughout the house, especially when we reach the staircase, which has been turned into an eye-catching focal point. Wrought-iron designs, stylish timber, and sophisticated marble all do a stylish dance that spirals upwards to the top floor – who knew that climbing stairs could feel so fancy?
Although décor- and furniture pieces have been included in the form of a floor rug and side table, the majority of the spaces, especially walls, are left open, resulting in a clean look.
We wouldn’t mind calling this space our bedroom! With its own private balcony beckoning outside (the perfect spot to enjoy morning coffee), this room is also fortunate enough to have enough space for a little home office. A plush chair is situated in-between the work- and sleep areas, serving up a comfy-looking spot to do some reading while enjoying the lush garden view outside.
One of the bathrooms opted for a slightly feminine look in terms of tones and décor. With fresh flowers and a selection of pink-and-purple mosaics, this bathroom looks quite appealing and inviting.
And notice the stylish storage space underneath the sink, with ample surfaces for displaying and storing a range of bathroom necessities.
The other bathroom decided for a more lush approach in terms of colour, choosing natural greens for its mosaic decoration and floor mats.
A sleek glass pane plays the part of a shower door/curtain, while a charming rattan basket stands ready and waiting to receive the day’s laundry. Beautiful and practical – the perfect combination for any space!
