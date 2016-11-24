​The simple house this family of four is happy to call home

Whether you’re a devoted follower of the rustic style, or prefer your spaces to be more modern and contemporary, you are sure to find a space in your heart for today’s homify 360° discovery. Located in Brazil, this classic family home knows how to use materials, layouts and colours to flaunt a charming and sleek look that is simultaneously sophisticated and homely.

It is one of those rare structures that make everything (from interior design to architecture to keeping a house looking clean and tidy) look easy, which, as we all know, is no easy task in itself.

From open-plan layouts to interiors bathed in natural light, we’re ticking off all the right touches this house (and its creators) included in the design.

See for yourself…