Gardening: 6 easy ways to improve your garden

A lovely garden with a variety of plants, sunshine and fresh air doesn’t have to be difficult to set up and maintain. This homify feature will show you how to simply have that nature loving experience in your as part of your home, so you can easily enjoy your blooms, fresh outdoors and even entertain family and friends.
So whether you would like to begin growing your favourite vegetables, herbs and flowers or just add some greenery for a comfortable setting, a garden is a fantastic way to do so. Opt for some vibrant flora for an interesting effect, or perhaps a water feature to soothe and calm your soul. Our landscapers have considered the 6 easiest ways to shape your garden, here’s how!
A natural fence is a great way to keep your garden looking interesting and elegant. Go for some gorgeous greenery and pair them with yellow jasmine, lambertianas, thuyas, ligustrines and the like. Or how about opting for something a bit more large and proud, such as eucalyptus, pines or poplars… these are superb ideas for a spacious garden. Vines and climbers are another popular choice, so incorporate rain jasmine, ivy, Chinese jasmine or honeysuckle.
Keeping your garden neat, tidy and organised is an easy an efficient way to maintain order, but how about adding a sense of fantasy too? A water feature such as a fountain or pond is an awesome way to go make your area unique, interesting and magical.
In order to build a pond, you will need to choose a spot that receives 4 to 6 hours of direct sunshine a day, which will allow water flowers to bloom, while keeping algae at bay. Trees will limit the amount of sunshine, so bear that in mind when deciding on the perfect location. Adding a pathway is excellent too, and with some imagination and creativity your garden will be amazing.
When you decide to plant new additions, you need to do so with care and consideration. Remove dry leaves, water them and place them in the appropriate spot to receive optimum sunshine. This may be a lot of work at the beginning, but once the shrubs begin to grow into awesome trees, then you can relax in the serenity of a tranquil atmosphere.
Planting your shrubs close together is a fantastic way to protect your garden from wind and the harsh elements, while enhancing privacy too. When planning your garden, consider the needs of your family and choose plants that work within those requirements.
A small garden doesn’t mean that we should forget about comfortable outdoor décor altogether. It may just mean that the space to work with is rather limited, especially if it’s a balcony or terrace. Trees and tall plants may be out of the question, but designing the space with a green friendly appearance is still possible. Choose vegetation that works for the location, but is also functional and adaptable to all climates.
Remember that the height of the plants will act as a fence, but be wary of shadows as this will limit sunshine and growth of trees and plants in the long run.
A pathway is a fascinating idea to add a beautiful whimsical design to a garden. Paths that lead from the gate to the entrance, and passes through an elegant garden filled with flora makes for a welcoming effect, while also keeping foot traffic and soil erosion to a minimum.
Bricks or concrete slabs are some of the most common choices for pathways, while a wooden path has a wonderful effect too. This may be the dramatic change your garden has always needed.
Fences are more than just for privacy, safety and security, they can also have an attractive effect on an outdoor area. So whether your choice is metal or wood, it’s a great idea to make your fence stand out in style. Your choice should match the garden style too, while being an eco-friendly and simple choice for the outdoor area. Wooden panels make up a classic wooden fence that can be easily installed, while metal fences are a bit more expensive and require some professional skill to setup. It is therefore important to consider which fence would work best for your home and family. How about these: 28 photos of rustic and affordable braais?