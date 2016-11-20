Your browser is out-of-date.

14 small, cosy homes that even the super rich would want to live in!

Leigh Leigh
Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Country style house
Small homes are completely underrated! In today's modern society, less is more with more and more people trading in mansions for smart and savvy family homes that are as innovative as they are comfortable and cosy.

Even the wealthier section of the population are catching onto this trend, reducing their carbon footprint in favour of homes that are charming and trendy.

This is why today at homify, we've put together 14 small and cosy homes that even the super rich will find gorgeous and appealing. This project is also proof that the top design professionals from around the world are opting for savvy spaces rather than large monstrosities. 

Are you ready to tour these impressive little homes?

1. Industrial chic

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Country style house
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

This little home features corrugated iron as its main material, which makes for a very trendy and industrial chic design. The skylights also ensure that natural light flows through the interiors, which means less artificial heating and brighter and lighter rooms.

2. Scandinavian design

New residence Nieuwoudt Architects Scandinavian style houses Bricks
Nieuwoudt Architects

New residence

Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects

With Scandinavian design, less is more. Opt for a minimalist design that screams class and style.

3. The little shed house

Exterior A4AC Architects Modern houses
A4AC Architects

Exterior

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Have you ever seen something so cute? Bold colours work beautifully with a small home, ensuring that it turns heads despite its small size. This is a great example of how dynamite comes in small packages.

4. The wooden home

Timber Clad Exterior Facit Homes Wooden houses
Facit Homes

Timber Clad Exterior

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

Pairing a wooden facade with a modern structure makes for a very appealing design.

5. Monochrome tones

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use monochrome tones for a small and cute home to create a very elegant design.

6. Unusual shapes

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

In this design, by Patrick Bradley Architects, we can see how small homes provide an opportunity for playing with space, shapes and volumes. 

7. The traditional home

Konutlar, Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti. Modern houses
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

Konutlar

Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.
Murat Kaya Mimarlik Ltd. Sti.

If you prefer a more classic look and feel, opt for a traditional home with a beautiful garden. Down scaling can be sweet and savvy all at the same time.

8. Traditional meets funky

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style house
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

You can also keep the traditional shape of a home, introducing some contemporary elements such as bold colours or dynamic patterns.

9. The lake house

Commercial and public green roofs, Organic Roofs Organic Roofs Modern houses
Organic Roofs

Commercial and public green roofs

Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs

This is simply extraordinary with a garden on the roof, which enhances the wooden facade. This is a very earthy and warm home that takes green to a whole new level.

10. Work in harmony with the landscape

The Bands, Norway, Scarcity and Creativity Studio Scarcity and Creativity Studio Scandinavian style houses
Scarcity and Creativity Studio

The Bands, Norway

Scarcity and Creativity Studio
Scarcity and Creativity Studio
Scarcity and Creativity Studio

Many designers are now opting to mould their homes into the landscape rather than create brand new structures that destroy the environment.

11. The little block house

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

This project is simple, sophisticated and sleek all at the same time, while taking up very little space.

12. Hard to reach places

Side extension build in timber frame Affleck Property Services Modern houses
Affleck Property Services

Side extension build in timber frame

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

Even a little nook between two houses can be converted into a modern and trendy little home, complete with its own terrace.

13. On wheels

Huts, Plankbridge Plankbridge Country style house
Plankbridge

Huts

Plankbridge
Plankbridge
Plankbridge

This little home is not only gorgeous, but it's mobile too!

14. Take on new heights

Beach Hampton homify Modern houses
homify

Beach Hampton

homify
homify
homify

This small home takes on new dimensions with its innovative shape and unique design. This is a true show stopper.

If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love these 13 amazing tiny homes that feel huge.

Would you go for a small home?

