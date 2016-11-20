14 small, cosy homes that even the super rich would want to live in!

Small homes are completely underrated! In today's modern society, less is more with more and more people trading in mansions for smart and savvy family homes that are as innovative as they are comfortable and cosy.

Even the wealthier section of the population are catching onto this trend, reducing their carbon footprint in favour of homes that are charming and trendy.

This is why today at homify, we've put together 14 small and cosy homes that even the super rich will find gorgeous and appealing. This project is also proof that the top design professionals from around the world are opting for savvy spaces rather than large monstrosities.

Are you ready to tour these impressive little homes?