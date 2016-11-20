14 small, cosy homes that even the super rich would want to live in!

Small homes are completely underrated! In today's modern society, less is more with more and more people trading in mansions for smart and savvy family homes that are as innovative as they are comfortable and cosy.
Even the wealthier section of the population are catching onto this trend, reducing their carbon footprint in favour of homes that are charming and trendy.
This is why today at homify, we've put together 14 small and cosy homes that even the super rich will find gorgeous and appealing. This project is also proof that the top design professionals from around the world are opting for savvy spaces rather than large monstrosities.
Are you ready to tour these impressive little homes?
This little home features corrugated iron as its main material, which makes for a very trendy and industrial chic design. The skylights also ensure that natural light flows through the interiors, which means less artificial heating and brighter and lighter rooms.
With Scandinavian design, less is more. Opt for a minimalist design that screams class and style.
Have you ever seen something so cute? Bold colours work beautifully with a small home, ensuring that it turns heads despite its small size. This is a great example of how dynamite comes in small packages.
Pairing a wooden facade with a modern structure makes for a very appealing design.
Use monochrome tones for a small and cute home to create a very elegant design.
In this design, by Patrick Bradley Architects, we can see how small homes provide an opportunity for playing with space, shapes and volumes.
If you prefer a more classic look and feel, opt for a traditional home with a beautiful garden. Down scaling can be sweet and savvy all at the same time.
You can also keep the traditional shape of a home, introducing some contemporary elements such as bold colours or dynamic patterns.
This is simply extraordinary with a garden on the roof, which enhances the wooden facade. This is a very earthy and warm home that takes
green to a whole new level.
Many designers are now opting to mould their homes into the landscape rather than create brand new structures that destroy the environment.
This project is simple, sophisticated and sleek all at the same time, while taking up very little space.
Even a little nook between two houses can be converted into a modern and trendy little home, complete with its own terrace.
This little home is not only gorgeous, but it's mobile too!
This small home takes on new dimensions with its innovative shape and unique design. This is a true show stopper.
