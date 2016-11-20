Your browser is out-of-date.

15 modern entrances to copy at home

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern houses
The entrance of a house is incredibly important! By renewing this part of the home, you can transform the entire look and feel. 

A good entrance invites and welcomes guests into your home, setting the tone for what your living room, kitchen and dining room look like as well as what the style and tastes of your home are. An entrance sets the tone for your unique style as well as the personality of your home.

There are so many modern and chic ways that you can improve your entrance, including protruding walls, pergolas, plants, wall coverings, different colours, mirrors or even water features.

To give you some inspiration and some impressive ideas, we at homify have put together 15 photographs from top professionals from around the world. You'll want to start redesigning your entrance immediately!

1. A dark stone slab perimetre wall with a horizontal and minimalist grid

Casa G, NODO Arquitectura NODO Arquitectura Modern houses
NODO Arquitectura

NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura
NODO Arquitectura

2. Entrance with a water feature illuminated by a wooden bridge

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Use a tiled path and a garden to create a beautiful terrain

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

4. An entrance that is minimalist and simple can be enhanced by a wooden deck

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. A wooden door with stone walls can be creative and artistic with the right design

CASA BALLENA / RAUL DAVILA, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

6. A linear cement pathway leading to a wooden front door combines raw materials, making for a warm and inviting entrance

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. A narrow staircase surrounded by greenery is particularly attractive while the lights illuminate the detail

RESIDENZA TRA ARCHITETTUR A E NATURA , FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI Modern houses
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI
FASE ARCHITETTI ASSOCIATI

8. The vertical staircase leads up to a savvy wooden door while the palms are the cherry on top of the design

Arquitetura e Interiores, BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern houses
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

9. A small facade of wood, glass and stone is made better with a beautiful artificial pond

Casa La Estancia, DLPS Arquitectos DLPS Arquitectos Patios
DLPS Arquitectos

DLPS Arquitectos
DLPS Arquitectos
DLPS Arquitectos

10. Perfect harmony is created between the wood of the door and the green vertical garden

Laurel Rojo, Ranka Follaje Sintético Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

11. This is a dramatic design thanks to the staggered stone and different tones

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern Garden
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

12. A minimalist design of linear stone is enhanced by touches of greenery

Entry door 08023 Architects Modern houses
08023 Architects

Entry door

08023 Architects
08023 Architects
08023 Architects

13. The sculptures next to the staircase change the look and feel of this entrance

Casa M, Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Agraz Arquitectos S.C. Modern houses
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.
Agraz Arquitectos S.C.

14. A concrete wall with shelves is ideal for creating a simple vertical garden

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Rustic style house
Central de Projetos

Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos

15. A discreet path of wood and brick is accompanied by bamboo shoots and cactus plants—very striking

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Also have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance.

Which entrance is most appealing to you?

