8 smart ideas to make small homes bigger without spending too much!

For those who like to have private spaces in their homes but are inspired by the greenery and landscaping of Japanese design, we at homify have the perfect solution for you today: the atrium!

In addition to allowing the interiors of your home to work in harmony with the garden and exterior spaces, the atrium allows for the interior space to be reinvigorated with greenery and fresh air. As we will see as we explore these eight designs, an atrium is usually positioned in the centre of a home. It's also a centre point for the family and a strong focal point of the design.

Let's take a look at these eight designs and see how atriums can be incorporated into the home in many different ways and styles.