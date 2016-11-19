8 smart ideas to make small homes bigger without spending too much!

For those who like to have private spaces in their homes but are inspired by the greenery and landscaping of Japanese design, we at homify have the perfect solution for you today: the atrium!
In addition to allowing the interiors of your home to work in harmony with the garden and exterior spaces, the atrium allows for the interior space to be reinvigorated with greenery and fresh air. As we will see as we explore these eight designs, an atrium is usually positioned in the centre of a home. It's also a centre point for the family and a strong focal point of the design.
Let's take a look at these eight designs and see how atriums can be incorporated into the home in many different ways and styles.
Because this house is located on a crowded street, the designers wanted to create a very private home that didn't attract too much attention. Thus they built a gorgeous and solid concrete wall at the front of the garden, enclosing the home.
The atrium features a wooden terrace and links directly to the interior space. This visually and physically expands the living area beautifully.
This family home features a large atrium with a wooden deck, which works in harmony with the white walls. A touch of greenery is introduced in the form of a pot plant. This creates a very calm and comfortable environment.
In this space, you can look up at the blue sky and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. This is a great place to recharge your batteries!
In order to be able to accommodate two families in this home, design professionals SPEAC have created an atrium to accommodate a little bit of space between the two generations.
The design concept turns these homes into a small city so that the families have their own spaces while still being very close to one another.
The wooden deck brings a natural touch to the space, while allows walking between these two houses to be a pleasant experience.
For homeowners who enjoy get-togethers or social gatherings, this is a very interesting design idea!
The designers have decided to create a green space on the roof, where the families can spend time together and relax with panoramic views of the surrounds. This allows the natural sunshine to be completely enjoyed and appreciated.
This home is located in a quiet residential area in Tokyo, where the designers have gone for a very modern and chic look and feel by combining glass with concrete.
The atrium is designed so that outsiders cannot peek in but still allows for plenty of sunshine so it feels like you are truly outside.
Tip: Use tiles for an area like this as they are durable and stylish.
In this design, we can see how the wooden deck has been furnished with a simple chair and coffee table, immediately converting this space into an outdoor living area. Here you can enjoy a cup of tea while the breeze blows gently through the space.
How could you not be comfortable here?
This atrium serves as an ornamental function, rather than a practical space. The designers have added simple grass to the area, which works in harmony with the limestone. A tree rests in the middle of the space like a work of art.
When the children are working on their home work at the table, this green atrium creates the perfect light and bright space!
The atrium is the perfect solution for modern homes, combining privacy with the beauty of outdoor spaces.
