The welcoming family home that has a secret in the kitchen

Japanese architecture is a firm favourite of ours at homify, teaching all South Africans how sleek and minimalist design can go a very long way even when it comes to a comfortable family home.

This is why we are delighted to bring you this incredible project today, designed by architect professionals Goto Hisayoshi Design Office.

This large and modern family home is the perfect combination of simple and sophisticated. It is also a wonderful example of how we can create more space in our homes as well as a wonderful sense of serenity and practicality.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will see just how we too can create the same design features in our very own home.

Let's take a look!