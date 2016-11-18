A timeless home with a garden that makes all the neighbours jealous

Family homes certainly never go out of style, although the pressing trend of our times is to live in apartments and urbanised areas. Larger suburban homes, however, remain familiar favourite across the globe. Today, we have such an example coming to us all the way from Italy, and designed by the creative professionals at Baggio Architects, based in Mussolente. We can see the strong influence of modernist design on this building, a movement which had proliferated in this country and impacted extensively upon art and architecture produces for decades.
Regardless of this house's strong modernist character, it also has a timeless quality that is worth noting. The building is simple yet sophisticated, and it is not hard to imagine that it will withstand the the test of time, both in aesthetic appeal as with structural stability and validity.
Join us then to explore this timeless house, and who knows, there may be a few surprises in store…
The traditional outer appearance of this home places it firmly within the realm of your standard suburban family set-up and this is not an unpopular distinction. When we look a little more closely, however, we will soon see that there are some elements to this house that are very particular, and raises it miles above its neighbours.
The double-storey building is mostly plastered, but also includes sections of the facade which are covered with stone tiles. This brings in a rustic touch that is reminiscent of the countryside. We can also see wooden rafters and gables, which augments this rustic look. In the gate, however, we see the thin lines of steel gates, which adds a more contemporary touch.
Now let's go inside to see what the interior of the home has to offer to us. For this purpose, we travel straight to the master bedroom of the home, as to get to the heart of the matter and see the design details in this most private space.
The room is clear and bright, with a fresh and airy feeling that permeates the area. With the white walls and touches of beige, the room feels much larger. The wooden floor, ceiling, furniture and details all serve a natural and warm character for the room. The minimal furnishings and decoration ensure that the room remains calm and restive.
The first impression we get from the bathroom of the house, is that of a well-organised yet supremely sophisticated space. Once again, we can see the great sense of space available in this room, thanks to the light colours, use of wood, and ample natural light allowed to permeate the room.
What's also distinctive about this bathroom, is the strong geometric influence on the bathroom fixtures. The bulky bathtub and basin are bold elements that make a statement toward contemporary design, enhanced by the transparent glass and metal shower.
One thing we certainly did not expect from this unassuming family home in the suburbs, is that it will have its very own wine cellar hidden away in the home. Well, what could be a better addition to an Italian home?! This spectacular surprise would surely be welcomed in any home, thought.
The great thing about this wine cellar is that is entirely decorated in a rustic style, which is so becoming of wine cellars and similar areas. Just sneaking downstairs may make you feel like you have been transported to a sommelier's private tasting room.
Lastly, we take a look at the backyard space associated with the home. Here we can see several different areas that form part of the larger garden, and which fulfils different functions. Firstly, we have a large open lawn area, where children and pets can frolic to their heart's delight, and where sunbathing will surely be a regular occurrence. In the front of the picture we can see a walkway leading up to the house, and the stone slabs create an elegant look, coherent with the river stones used on its sides for a decorative touch. Lastly, we can see a pavement area under construction at the far back of the property. Once finished, this will provide the perfect spot for a braai and relaxation area. It certainly is a comprehensive: Garden, and is sure to make all the neighbours jealous!
This traditional family home shines in its elegance and timelessness, while also providing some interesting surprises.