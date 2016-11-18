A timeless home with a garden that makes all the neighbours jealous

Family homes certainly never go out of style, although the pressing trend of our times is to live in apartments and urbanised areas. Larger suburban homes, however, remain familiar favourite across the globe. Today, we have such an example coming to us all the way from Italy, and designed by the creative professionals at Baggio Architects, based in Mussolente. We can see the strong influence of modernist design on this building, a movement which had proliferated in this country and impacted extensively upon art and architecture produces for decades.

Regardless of this house's strong modernist character, it also has a timeless quality that is worth noting. The building is simple yet sophisticated, and it is not hard to imagine that it will withstand the the test of time, both in aesthetic appeal as with structural stability and validity.

Join us then to explore this timeless house, and who knows, there may be a few surprises in store…