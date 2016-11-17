10 pictures of kitchen counters you will want to copy in your own home

Today here on homify, we are looking to bring you a list of options for a kitchen counters that will immediately make you want it for your own home.

When it comes to designing a functional kitchen that is also aesthetically pleasing, choosing the right counter top will be essential. The kitchen counter top provides a good workplace to prepare food, grab a quick breakfast before going to work, or simply a spot where you can enjoy a cup of coffee and some company in comfort. Therefore, your choice of material and style for your kitchen counter top is very important, and is one that will affect your daily life in a very tangible manner.

So, here are 10 options we selected from the multitude of great examples here on homify, and we are sure this will provide you with plenty of inspiration to pick just the right counter top for your own kitchen. Enjoy!