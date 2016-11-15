Boring outside, beautiful inside

Today we take a look at a beautiful brick house all the way from England, East Sussex, to be exact. This new house was built to be accommodated on half a plot, which had been divided into two properties. We can clearly see, however, that the architects managed to use the small space available to fit in a full-size, luxurious home. The traditional brick facade of the building gives a rustic and charming appearance.
Besides the notable exterior of this home, the interior offers something different and refreshing. Bright and filled with natural light, the inside of this home is a pleasure to the eyes and a joy to the soul. The white background of the interiors is perfect for making the rooms feel airy and to optimise the lighting, as we will soon see.
We invite you to join us now to inspect this British project, and are sure you'll find this home as appealing as we did.
Here we have the charming little Leaf Yard home in question, located in Lewes, East Sussex. This new-build house had been designed to fit on the one side of a newly divided residential plot, which had once been a stable block. Thus, we can see that the house is crammed into a little space. Regardless of these limited dimensions, however, the result is fantastic.
The uncovered red brick used in this house's construction lends to the home a rustic air of a quaint country home, although the style of the building is decidedly modern. The building actually consists of an airtight timber frame, whilst the red brickwork comprises only of the external leaf.
Now we can move on to the interior of the home. Her we find ourselves in a passageway of the home, and this space gives us great insight into the decoration and interior design scheme of the project. The white walls and ceiling will be seen throughout the house, and creates an appropriately neutral background for the home. This whiteness als expands the sense of perceived space in the room. Another benefit produced by having such a white background, is that it reflects light around, making the space seem even larger and lighter.
In this image we can also see the use of flooring that produces an effect like marble, giving a classy and elegant complement to the white background.
The galley style kitchen maximises on efficiency and makes the most out of space. The two parallel kitchen counters which face each other, are characteristic of this type of kitchen. The walkway between the two workspaces is large enough to allow for kitchen traffic to pass comfortably, and to move around without obstruction.
The cabinetry in the kitchen consist of a light wood, which is natural and inviting. This is contrasted and complemented by black worktops, as well as steel handles on the cabinets.
The true star of the kitchen show, however, is the amazing recessed ceiling and skylight. This is a dynamic feature that also allows plenty of natural light to enter the area.
In this living room space, we can get a good idea of how this house optimises on natural lighting. Indeed, from the very first image, we could already see how this occurs. The entire facade of the house has many windows, large and small, to let as much as possible light enter the room. Here, we can see these windows from the inside of the home, offering perspective on the various sizes and dimensions. The windows are all also glazed to ensure thermal regulation and to save on energy costs.
In addition to the ample natural light which enlarges the room and makes for a beautifully calm and natural atmosphere, we can also see wooden flooring which augments the natural beauty of the environment. The leafy views from this room just amplifies the organic focus of the living space.
Our last stop of our tour of the Leaf Yard house consists of a passing glance at the family bathroom. This is not just an ordinary and boring bathroom, however, although you might expect that in an all-white house. Once, again, we can see the wooden flooring throughout this area, which imparts a warm and natural atmosphere to the room. The fixtures of the bathroom are clean and tidy in white porcelain, and there are large mirrored surfaces to reflect the light throughout the room. The lighting scheme here also makes up for the lack of natural light, which is a common problem with small bathrooms.
All and all, this light home is surely a triumph of modern design, with the addition of some rustic influences. If you enjoyed this house, take a look at: this modest family home with everything you need.