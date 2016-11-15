Boring outside, beautiful inside

Today we take a look at a beautiful brick house all the way from England, East Sussex, to be exact. This new house was built to be accommodated on half a plot, which had been divided into two properties. We can clearly see, however, that the architects managed to use the small space available to fit in a full-size, luxurious home. The traditional brick facade of the building gives a rustic and charming appearance.

Besides the notable exterior of this home, the interior offers something different and refreshing. Bright and filled with natural light, the inside of this home is a pleasure to the eyes and a joy to the soul. The white background of the interiors is perfect for making the rooms feel airy and to optimise the lighting, as we will soon see.

We invite you to join us now to inspect this British project, and are sure you'll find this home as appealing as we did.