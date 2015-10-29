A good cook needs a gourmet kitchen

With the increasing popularity of cooking TV shows it seems as though the Master Chef idea has been taken rather seriously in homes. It's now almost normal to request a gourmet kitchen when discussing ideas with architects and interior designers.

While this idea is not impossible, especially with the magnificent, minimalist pieces available today, there are a few must-haves to add to the list before making any decisions…

The homify team have put together a few tips and tricks to make a new kitchen a gourmet edition to your home!

1. Clever storage solutions

2. Quality counter tops

3. Quiet dishwasher

4. Walk in pantry

5. Eye-level wall oven

6. High quality pots and pans

7. Magnetic knife wall storage

