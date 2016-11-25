Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 outstanding examples of entrances and corridors

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Loading admin actions …

The entrance and corridor of your home should always be elegant and attractive. In this homify feature, we consulted our interior designers for 22 amazing tips and tricks to ensure that your home interior is always welcoming, cosy and attractive. So whether you’re in need of some fantastic illumination ideas or even just simple details to create a more inviting appearance, we’ve got your covered!

1. The corridor leads the way to the living area and the privacy of the bedroom is enhanced by the curved wall.

Appartamento Privato Rapallo, Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design

Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P—Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

2. Create a chic entrance with some bespoke space-saving shelving and a wonderful mirror.

La casa di Valentina, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo
Modularis Progettazione e Arredo

3. Dark wooden stairs and all-white shelving is an excellent contrasting décor.

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

These stairs are just an awesome decor choice.

4. Simple sliding doors separate the kitchen from the corridor.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

5. The illuminated corridor with an elegant neutral colour scheme is a great combination.

Casa M - Latina, Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Emanuela Gallerani Architetto Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto
Emanuela Gallerani Architetto

6. The false ceiling and lighting panels enhances space in this long yet narrow corridor.

PRIVATE APARTMENT_BO, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The mini hall-library demarcates the living and sleeping areas of the home.

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MIROarchitetti

MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti
MIROarchitetti

8. Frames and ground photographs create an interesting design.

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
cristina zanni designer

cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer
cristina zanni designer

9. Keep your entrance uncluttered with this smart coat rack and storage cupboard.

house#01, andrea rubini architetto andrea rubini architetto Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood Grey
andrea rubini architetto

andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto
andrea rubini architetto

10. Make your modern entrance classic with some LED lighting.

Prati House, Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mohamed Keilani Interiors Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors
Mohamed Keilani Interiors

11. Eclectic antique furniture, mirrors and plants are a fantastic vintage inspiration.

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

12. For a minimalist entrance go with hidden furniture to store essentials.

Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
luigi bello architetto

Progetti

luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto
luigi bello architetto

13. A mini-library is the perfect choice for a modern entrance.

NEAR Architecture Eur, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

14. Keep your entrance eye-catching and interesting with clean lines and neat décor.

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Didonè Comacchio Architects

Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Didonè Comacchio Architects

15. Enhance your modern home with close modular shelves.

Da un soggiorno con una scala in legno si sale in mansarda..., Falegnameria Ferrari Falegnameria Ferrari Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Falegnameria Ferrari

Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari
Falegnameria Ferrari

16. Don’t forget to update the corridor of the wooden attic with some white walls.

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

17. Store the library collection in your hallway.

Casa Bernini (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

18. Opt for intelligent hall lighting.

respirando arte., desink.it desink.it Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
desink.it

desink.it
desink.it
desink.it

19. Create storage niches in that long and narrow for a bookcase and photos.

PRIVATE APARTMENT_MNG, cristianavannini | arc cristianavannini | arc Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
cristianavannini | arc

cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc
cristianavannini | arc

20. Custom-made shelves for your entrance utilises all the space perfectly.

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

21. Separate the corridor from the bathroom with a gorgeous vintage glass door.

SUBURRA , MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

22. Keep your entrance simple and modern with DIY storage units.

Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy

Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco —HOME|Philosophy
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy

If you need some more decor ideas, then these 9 useful and easy tips for arranging things in your home will come in handy.

A young couple with almost no money made this old house a home (and it's amazing!)
Which decor idea is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks