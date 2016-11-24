Your browser is out-of-date.

6 photos of a small but modern kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
Small kitchens don't have to be a hassle of clutter and movement anymore; there are plenty of solutions for those keen on a balanced and open environment. Interior designers are enhancing storage in compact spaces to create new and exciting kitchen plans and layouts, making even the tiniest of kitchens a lot more usable. The petite kitchen we visit today is proof that dynamite comes in small packages, and with these six sensational cosy kitchen ideas, you’ll be inspired to make your kitchen even more awesome and efficient than it already is. Or, to start form scratch. 

1. The neutral colour palette and textured walls add an interesting and stylish effect that is not outdated or overdone.

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
2. This easy kitchen counter allows you to enjoy conversations with your friends while you cook.

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenLighting
Now that is a kitchen must-have!

3. The built-in cabinet hides both the cooker hood and lighting to maximise illumination in each corner.

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenSinks & taps
4. The L-shape of the kitchen means the corner is a lot more difficult to access, which is why it should remain uncluttered.

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenBench tops
5. The mosaic tiles of the splashback makes the decor a lot more interesting and special.

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
6. The combination of natural and synthetic materials creates a unique design in this kitchen.

Compact kitchen, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenElectronics
If you liked these small kitchen ideas, then here are: 12 bright ideas every kitchen needs.

Do you like any of the ideas from this small kitchen?

No, Thanks