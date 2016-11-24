6 photos of a small but modern kitchen

Small kitchens don't have to be a hassle of clutter and movement anymore; there are plenty of solutions for those keen on a balanced and open environment. Interior designers are enhancing storage in compact spaces to create new and exciting kitchen plans and layouts, making even the tiniest of kitchens a lot more usable. The petite kitchen we visit today is proof that dynamite comes in small packages, and with these six sensational cosy kitchen ideas, you’ll be inspired to make your kitchen even more awesome and efficient than it already is. Or, to start form scratch.