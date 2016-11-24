10 photos of a modern house with easy to copy ideas

The home we visit in this edition of homify, has ideas that will excite and enchant you! The walls, curves and tropical features enhance the personality of this little villa. The house includes a fantastic exterior, terrific tropical garden, modern kitchen and even a sensational swimming pool for those sweltering summer days. Best of all? The architects of this sophisticated home ensured that it is great for a family who enjoy entertaining and socialising, and these 10 photos will definitely charm you with creative décor tips and tricks.