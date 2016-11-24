Your browser is out-of-date.

10 photos of a modern house with easy to copy ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
The home we visit in this edition of homify, has ideas that will excite and enchant you! The walls, curves and tropical features enhance the personality of this little villa. The house includes a fantastic exterior, terrific tropical garden, modern kitchen and even a sensational swimming pool for those sweltering summer days. Best of all? The architects of this sophisticated home ensured that it is great for a family who enjoy entertaining and socialising, and these 10 photos will definitely charm you with creative décor tips and tricks.

1. The villa with a futuristic exterior is also coated in a neutral colour palette, with a friendly architecture and perfectly placed greenery.

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern houses
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

2. A lovely living room enjoys a wooden TV unit for storage of all media essentials, as well as a charming cream sofa for optimum comfort.

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Media room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

3. The ultra-modern kitchen of this home may be compact, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in brilliant lighting and sensuous colour. The minimalist white storage is a perfect fit for this space.

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

4. As with modern living, there is often no extra space for a separate laundry room, which is why a washing machine placed beneath the kitchen counter is quite fitting too.

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

5. The home office space is fast becoming one of the most necessary features in contemporary homes, and this chic space is great to relax in or meet that deadline.

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

6. Decorating your kids bedroom doesn't have to be an arduous task, so go for the cutest and friendliest decor.

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Nursery/kid’s room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

7. The master suite of this home has everything from gorgeous illumination to textured bed linen and an inviting colour scheme for a romantic atmosphere.

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern style bedroom
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Would you opt for this bedroom decor?

8. A monochrome bathroom with elegant lighting and fresh flowers is a great way to end the day.

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern bathroom
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

9. The sneak peek of the terrace, garden and pool area will leave you excited to see more!

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

10. The terrace with its tropical island theme, wooden deck and adorable loungers is an awesome spot to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

If you liked these decor ideas, then how about: 15 photos from a dreamy one-storey house?

​18 home extensions that are small and affordable
Which photo inspired you most?

