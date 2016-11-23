11 pictures of beautiful summer patio ideas for South Africans

Summer is here! And with just a few weeks for the holiday season, it's probably best to get all aspects of your home in ship shape before you begin entertaining family and friends, have you ever considered what you would do with an awesome summer patio? A space to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine and panoramic views of the surroundings. Well, in this homify feature, we have 11 perfect patios for inspiration. So which will be your ultimate choice for your own home?