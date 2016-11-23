11 pictures of beautiful summer patio ideas for South Africans

Summer is here! And with just a few weeks for the holiday season, it's probably best to get all aspects of your home in ship shape before you begin entertaining family and friends, have you ever considered what you would do with an awesome summer patio? A space to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine and panoramic views of the surroundings. Well, in this homify feature, we have 11 perfect patios for inspiration. So which will be your ultimate choice for your own home?
If you're lucky enough to have a spacious patio, then a wooden deck with outdoor seating and a comfortable shaded lounge area is the perfect choice.
If your patio is located on the rooftop of a high rise city apartment, then take advantage of the glorious sights below and make your space elegant with a modern edge.
A sure way to make your outdoor zone unique is by opting for quirky furniture, and these comfy blue armchairs do just that!
The architects of this gorgeous modern home ensured that the patio is a tropical paradise, with enough place to admire the view and party it up with loved ones.
The patio area located at ground level of this home has everything you could ever need for comfort. The outdoor kitchen is a great addition, while the dining area is perfect for those social meals and of course the brilliant blue swimming pool looks so inviting.
A patio or terrace needs to be a relaxing spot where serenity and tranquility can be enjoyed, well this Bohemian inspired textured decor seems to be a favourite for everyone… including your feline friend.
A love seat is a great choice for your decor and while you at it include some lovely illumination and a vertical garden.
The patio zone doesn't need to be outside braving the harsh elements of the seasons. An undercover rustic terrace can be used at any time of the day or during any season, so go for that wooden decor and make it authentic.
If you are considering an elegant idea for your garden that enhances a peaceful environment, then a wooden pergola surrounded by greenery is a fantastic option.
Deciding on a location for your patio may require some thought, but if you adore the sunset or enjoy the effect of the afternoon sun for cosiness, then you have your answer.
We end this feature with a look at a patio with a romantic ambiance. The outdoor dining area is located on a circular wooden deck and the textured rocky floor adds a sense of fantasy. If you need more summer loving ideas, then here are: 10 pools perfect for small yards.