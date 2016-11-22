9 steps to a luxury bedroom (that you can actually afford!)

So you'd like to come home to a bedroom that is the epitome of luxury, class, serenity and of course comfort. But you're not sure where and how to begin this DIY project. Well, the interior designers at homify have provided 9 steps to get your bedroom looking attractive, cosy and relaxing again, and the best part? These tips won't break the bank and are easy to introduce to your room without a complete construction team. We cannot wait to get you inspired!