​18 home extensions that are small and affordable

Johannes van Graan
homify Modern dining room
We could all do with some extra space, whether it’s a bigger living room, a playpen for the kids, or a guest bedroom. But having said that, we could also do with those living costs falling a bit instead of rising.

Well no need to feel gloomy about the lack of space in your home and that limited budget, for today we showcase 18 home extensions that take both space and costs into consideration. Granted, these extensions won’t change the world, but they will definitely change how you view your house and its interior legroom.

Plus, through the use of simple layouts and cost-effective materials, these extensions won’t leave your budget shaken or shredded.

Take a look and see which one could be perfect for your house…

1. A full-width, shallow extension that feels so much bigger on the inside.

Single Storey Extension, Roxborough Rd II, London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

Single Storey Extension, Roxborough Rd II

2. This add-on with its clear glass panes resembles a modern conservatory.

Zinc Extension, Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

Zinc Extension

3. Although this wooden-clad extension is much cheaper, the style and look it flaunts is anything but.

Extension to Country Cottage, Geoff Sellick Architectural & Interior Design
Geoff Sellick Architectural &amp; Interior Design

Extension to Country Cottage

4. This simple construction makes use of minimum walls, ensuring an abundance of natural light.

dining room homify Modern dining room
homify

dining room

5. That tiny yet eye-catching extension adds so much style to the exterior façade.

View at night Cura Design
Cura Design

View at night

6. Simple construction and low-cost materials make this slightly bigger extension a definite bargain.

Rear Extension Phi Architects
Phi Architects

Rear Extension

7. A micro extension like this one is perfect for when you want to add a simple seated area. A huge impact on your home, but not your budget.

Primrose Hill, House Extension, Jeff Kahane + Associates
Jeff Kahane + Associates

Primrose Hill, House Extension

8. This easy timber-and-steel structure makes use of a simple design, yet fits in so perfectly with the main house’s style.

Westerlands Extension 01 George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects

Westerlands Extension 01

9. A simple brick-box design makes this extension super cheap and so easy to assemble.

Rear Elevation ABN7 Architects
ABN7 Architects

Rear Elevation

Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

10. Modest extensions like this are great value for money; the construction is simple, yet the extra space is invaluable.

Extension to a Grade II Listed Building WHITTAKER DESIGN
WHITTAKER DESIGN

Extension to a Grade II Listed Building

11. This flat-roof extension is perfectly matched to the main house – and without fancy glazing, the price is definitely a steal.

Single Storey Extension Reginald Road - Northwood, London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

Single Storey Extension Reginald Road—Northwood

12. Wood shingles can make an extension look truly high-end.

living room extension Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

living room extension

13. If all you need is a dash of extra room, a small sloping-roof rear porch could be perfect. It won’t cost as much as a full-width project.

Refurbishment and Ground Floor Extension, Cockfosters, RS Architects
RS Architects

Refurbishment and Ground Floor Extension, Cockfosters

14. Got a tiny bit of room you could be putting to better use? This cute-and-clever, two-storey box build may be small, but is highly effective.

Side extension build in timber frame Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

Side extension build in timber frame

15. This wooden extension adds space, yet also brings about so much modern style to the outside!

Dukes Avenue Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Dukes Avenue

16. A rear extension is usually quite small because of limited garden space, yet adds so much value to your house.

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol

17. Here we actually have two extensions, but they’re so small and seamless they simply melt into each other.

Glazed side return extensions in Bath Style Within
Style Within

Glazed side return extensions in Bath

18. A tiny extension such as this might gobble up lawn space, yet adds so much interior potential.

Fulham, London - rear extension, loft conversion and entire house renovation including inserting swimming pool, Zebra Property Group
Zebra Property Group

Fulham, London—rear extension, loft conversion and entire house renovation including inserting swimming pool

Thinking of adding a tiny living room to your home? Better take a look at: How to Layout Your Small Living Room!

A classic family home with a swimming pool you'll fall in love with
Which extension would you add to your house – and what would you use it for?

