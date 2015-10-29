A girl's bedroom fit for a princess

Until recently dolls were often pink, girls' bedrooms were often pink and outfits for our daughters were often pink but believe it or not, pink wasn't always a colour typically used for girls. In fact, before the 1940s pink was commonly related to men as it was seen to represent strength because of its close ties to red. Due to the gentler nature of women, blue was more commonly associated with the feminine.

Today, colours are for everybody, opening up a wealth of opportunity for a girl's bedroom. In this impressive bedroom, designed by Ukrainian interior architects Polovets & Tymoshenko Design Studio, it's clear to see how well blues, pinks, purples, mauve and even a touch of maroon can work together, creating the ultimate princess bedroom.

Colour doesn't need to unified and matching in modern designs either. Introduce a blend of different colours to break up the style and design. Get creative with wall paper, different coloured throw cushions and accessories. These days a girl's bedroom has the full range of the colour spectrum available for exploration.