This Home is a Rustic Treasure

Architecture entails more than drawing the layout of a house. Factors such as cultural and geographical context also come into play and are crucial in designing a project. For this reason houses situated in the Mediterranean all have their own unique architectural style and elements due to the geographical and cultural peculiarities of the region – perhaps that is what makes this style so unique and loved by so many.

Today on homify 360° our setting is the spectacular countryside of Luberon in France. Known for its vineyards and orchards, perched hill-top villages and mountainous views, Luberon now has one more element to boast about – this rustic-style house with its Mediterranean uniqueness, touches of wild and unreserved colours and Provençal-style wooden furniture that brings refinement and comfort to its residents.

Brought to us by French photographers Pixcity, we’ll delve into all the visual elements that make up this unique and noteworthy architectural beauty. So, get ready to touch down in this natural landscape of splendour and beauty and let’s discover a unique residence of spacious and welcoming style.