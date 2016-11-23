A beautiful home made with a little money and a lot of love

From one sunny country to another, join us today on homify 360° as we jet over to Lisbon, Portugal, a location that is renowned for its beautiful and old-world architecture. But our little trip is not to enjoy the fine weather, excellent cuisine or sightseeing, but rather to gawk at a fantastic apartment that certainly knows how to combine colours and patterns.

Yes, this little abode is decked out soothing hues, sleek designs, and cosy textures which makes it all the more inviting. Its use of white and off-white tones ensures a bright and spacious look, so much so that we just have to take note for some fresh inspiration.

What’s more, the décor is very straightforward and simple instead of ultra chic, yet it works fantastically in this particular space.

Let’s see what else is going on in there…