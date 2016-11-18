Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 pictures of bathrooms with ideas for you to copy

Leigh Leigh
PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

If you really think about it, a bathroom is one room in the house where you spend most of your time. Whether it's relaxing in a bubble bath after work, enjoying a pampering session of face masks and beauty regimes or simply brushing your teeth, this is undoubtedly a very important part of the home.

This is why it's so crucial that your bathroom style is up to scratch. You want a space that is going to be luxurious, tranquil and serene, with all of the right features and elements at your disposal.

Bob Hope once said, I grew up with six brothers. That's how I learned to dance—waiting for the bathroom.

A bathroom is an absolute necessity in a home—in fact you may need more than one! This is why today we are going to explore 17 pictures of bathrooms with ideas that you simply have to copy. You wont believe how many incredible designs exist from top professionals from around the world.

Let's take a look!

1. Industrial chic

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

In this bathroom, we come across a raw cement wall, which brings a very savvy industrial look and feel to the room. Paired with the right lighting, this makes for a very stylish space.

2. Add art

Main Bathroom homify Country style bathroom
homify

Main Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Artwork, sculptures and paintings aren't only for the living areas. Use them in the bathroom to introduce a refreshing and entrancing element to the space. 

In this bathroom, we can see how the artwork adds a very peaceful and serene quality.

3. Neutral tones

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

Opt for neutral tones in your bathroom to transform it into a calming oasis. Combine stone walls with smooth, tiled floors to introduce different textures and tones.

4. Size doesn't count

Guest WC, Your royal design Your royal design Country style bathroom
Your royal design

Your royal design
Your royal design
Your royal design

Your bathroom can still be absolutely stunning, no matter how small it is.

In this design, we can see how some stylish wallpaper and the utilisation of vertical space makes for a very trendy and savvy bathroom space.

5. Replace the features

Main Bathroom homify Modern bathroom
homify

Main Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

Just by swapping out your bathroom features for modern versions, you can create a whole new look and feel in this space. Change your shower head and replace your old tub with a modern, egg-shaped one.

You'll be delighted at the results!

6. A touch of greenery

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Grey modern bathroom,painting,art,free standing bath,bathroom deign,contemporary bathroom,contemporary rustic,contemporary rustic
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 3

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

A pot plant or a fresh vase of flowers can inject a very refreshing and tasteful style into the space. Simple and stylish!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stone walls

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Tiles Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
JSD Interiors

Beach Front House

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

We've already had a little glimpse into how effective stone walls are, but in this image, we can see how beautifully they work in the shower. Grey stone is very elegant and introduces raw material to the space so that you almost feel like you're showering outside in the wilderness!

A pot plant or two adds to this gorgeous effect.

Have a look at these other: Ways you can make your home roar with raw materials.

8. Warm tones

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

The terracotta walls in this bathroom combine beautifully with the stone basin as well as the candles and lanterns to create a very cosy, rustic and earthy space. This is truly an area where you would feel relaxed and enveloped in serenity.

9. Wooden floors

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style bathroom
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Wooden floors are not always a popular choice for bathrooms but if they are sealed and varnished properly so that they don't get damaged by the water, they can bring a very warm and inviting look and feel to a bathroom. 

Tip: Add a rug next to the bath or shower for some extra comfort underneath bare feet.

10. The outside garden

Gallery / Work in Progress, DRIFTWOOD INTERIORS & EXTERIORS DRIFTWOOD INTERIORS & EXTERIORS Modern bathroom
DRIFTWOOD INTERIORS &amp; EXTERIORS

Gallery / Work in Progress

DRIFTWOOD INTERIORS & EXTERIORS
DRIFTWOOD INTERIORS &amp; EXTERIORS
DRIFTWOOD INTERIORS & EXTERIORS

If your home is private enough, create a seamless connection between the bathroom and the garden outside by installing a large glass window across the one wall. You'll truly feel refreshed as you start your day!

11. Wooden finishes

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey Rustic,contemporary,beach house,bathroom design,grey bathroom,wood,,'
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Wood is always earthy, warm and inviting so why not add some wooden finishes to your bathroom for a simple yet sophisticated design?

Don't you love how the wooden mirror and the wooden sculpture add a delightful rustic touch to this bathroom?

12. Invest in smart storage space

Bathroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,vanity,bathroom vanity,bathroom vanity
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 2

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Your bathroom should always look neat and tidy so be sure to invest in plenty of cupboards, drawers and cabinets where all personal items such as shampoos and soaps can be stored neatly out of sight.

You can also invest in a medicine cabinet, doubling up your mirror as storage space.

13. Natural light

Lee Ann & Marcus' House, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern bathroom
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

Lee Ann & Marcus' House

www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

Your bathroom should feel warm and light at all times, without compromising your privacy. Skylights in a bathroom are a wonderful way to achieve this.

14. Colours to distract the eye

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Especially if your bathroom is small, bold shapes, bright colours and quirky designs can go a very long way, distracting the eye as well as making sure that your bathroom is the trendiest on the block.

15. A vertical garden

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Gabriela Pereira

Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

Plant a vertical garden in your bathroom for a very unique and refreshing design, without taking up an inch of floor space.

Have a look at: How you can create and plant a vertical garden.

16. Granite walls and floors

Diseño de Baño Pequeño, Gabriela Afonso Gabriela Afonso Modern bathroom White
Gabriela Afonso

Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso
Gabriela Afonso

Granite is a very luxurious material, which has the ability to bring glamour and serenity to a bathroom all at the same time, no matter what size it is.

In this design, we can see how beautifully it works for the walls and the floors, adding texture and tone to the space.

17. Matching tiles

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Use matching tiles for the floors and the walls to create a very stylish spot. Remember that tiles are economical and they come in so many different patterns and styles, that you can truly choose one that suits your needs and tastes.

If you've enjoyed these gorgeous bathrooms, you'll love these: Brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends.

10 small pools that fit in your yard
Which is your favourite bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks