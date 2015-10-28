How to dine in style: your perfect dining room

Before designing a dining room it is important to look at the space available to work with. Everything from the size of the dining room table and number of chairs to the accessories will depend on this. Choose a space in the home that is light, spacious and fairly secluded, if possible. Dining rooms are also usually close to the kitchen, making it easier to dish up food and carry plates and cutlery back and forth. Interestingly enough, it was only in the last 100 years that kitchens and dining rooms began to be positioned closer together. Historically, the dining area was very separate to the kitchen, sometimes even on another level.

Drom Living has some incredible designs and ideas when it comes to dining rooms and the space that the dining room furniture occupies, as seen in this photograph. The trick is to ensure that the furniture doesn't take up the whole room and that all aspects of the room are utilised from the walls to the floors.